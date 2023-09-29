Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesGold Wing vs Springfield Dark Horse

Honda Gold Wing vs Indian Springfield Dark Horse

In 2023 Honda Gold Wing or Indian Springfield Dark Horse choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Filters
Gold Wing
Honda Gold Wing
DCT + Airbag
₹27.77 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Springfield Dark Horse
Indian Springfield Dark Horse
STD BS6
₹28.57 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
126.4 PS @ 5500 rpm-
Reverse Gear
Yes-
Stroke
73 mm113 mm
Max Torque
170 Nm @ 4500 rpm171 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Ignition
Full Transistorized IgnitionKeyless Igniton
Drive Type
Shaft DriveBelt Drive
Compression Ratio
10.5:111.0:1
Displacement
1833 cc1890 cc
Clutch
(DCT) Hydraulic, wet, multi-plate with oil pressureWet, Multi-Plate
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
liquid-cooled 4-stroke 24-valve SOHC flat-6 engineThunderstroke 116
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
7 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
73 mm103.2 mm
No of Cylinders
62
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
43,43,66331,88,416
Ex-Showroom Price
39,16,05528,57,100
RTO
3,13,2842,28,568
Insurance
75,16474,177
Accessories Charges
39,16028,571
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
93,36268,531

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Honda Gold Wing Tour will be offered only in the Gunmetal Black Metallic colour scheme.
    Check out this luxury tourer with airbag from Honda that costs 39.20 lakh
    29 Sept 2023
    The BSA Gold Star Shadow Black colourway made its debut at Motorcycle Live 2023 in the UK
    BSA Gold Star gets new colourway in the UK, unveiled at Motorcycle Live 2023
    19 Nov 2023
    The RE Super Meteor 650 is sold in two variants - Solo Tourer and Grand Tourer
    Royal Enfield Super Meteor gets a price hike because of this new feature
    17 Nov 2023
    The Yamaha R15 V4 Dark Knight Edition gets the matte black and gold paint scheme
    Yamaha YZF-R15 V4 Dark Knight Edition launched in India, priced at 1.82 lakh
    23 May 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Honda Elevate SUV has been unveiled for the Indian markets on June 6. The bookings for the SUV will start from July, while the official launch will take place later this year.
    Honda Elevate SUV debuts in India: First Look video
    6 Jun 2023
    Honda Prologue electric SUV, to launch in 2024, will offer range of up to 482 kms in a single charge.
    Watch Honda Prologue electric SUV first look video: Range, features explained
    2 Oct 2023
    Tata Nexon, Harrier and Altroz Dark Edition were launched along with the dark themed Nexon EV recently,
    Tata Nexon, Harrier and Altroz Dark Edition: Check what has changed
    14 Jul 2021
    Honda SP160 motorcycle is based on the manufacturer's unicorn platform and will be the elder sibling of the SP125 motorcycle. The launch is expected to take place closer to the festive season.
    2023 Honda SP160: First Look
    8 Aug 2023
    Safari Gold Edition comes in two exterior colour options - Black Gold and White Gold.
    Tata Safari Gold Edition: 5 key updates you should know of
    28 Sept 2021
    Honda Elevate will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara in the compact SUV segment.
    Honda Elevate SUV: First drive review
    2 Aug 2023
    View all
     