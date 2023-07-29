HT Auto
1/13
2/13
3/13
4/13
5/13
View all Images
6/13

Indian Springfield Dark Horse Specifications

Indian Springfield Dark Horse starting price is Rs. 28,57,100 in India. Indian Springfield Dark Horse is available in 1 variant and Powered by a null engine.
28.57 - 31 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check latest Offers

Indian Springfield Dark Horse Specs

Indian Springfield Dark Horse comes with 1890 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Springfield Dark Horse starts at Rs. 28.57 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Indian Springfield Dark Horse ...Read More

Indian Springfield Dark Horse Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
STD BS6
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Total Weight
628 Kg
Fuel Capacity
20.8 L
Ground Clearance
142 mm
Length
2522 mm
Wheelbase
1701 mm
Kerb Weight
355 kg
Dry Weight
341 kg
Height
1261 mm
Saddle Height
660 mm
Width
1000 mm
Tyre Brand
Dunlop
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-130/80-19,Rear :-180/60-16
Radial Tyre
Yes
Rear Brake Diameter
300 mm
Front Brake
Double Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Stroke
113 mm
Max Torque
171 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Ignition
Keyless Igniton
No of Cylinders
2
Drive Type
Belt Drive
Compression Ratio
11.0:1
Displacement
1890 cc
Clutch
Wet, Multi-Plate
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Engine Type
Thunderstroke 116
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
103.2 mm
Chassis
Cast Aluminum Frame with Integrated Air Box
Body Type
Tourer Bikes
Rear Suspension
Single Shock w/ Air Adjust / 114 mm / 63 mm ride in
Front Suspension
Telescopic Fork / 119 mm
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Adjustable Windscreen
Yes
Keyless Ignition
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Speedometer
Analogue
Odometer
Analogue
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Stepup Seat
Yes
Clock
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
ABS
Dual Channel
Tripmeter
Digital
Console
Analogue and Digital
Additional Features
Remote-Locking Hard Saddlebags, Vinyl Rogue Seat, Tire Pressure Monitoring, Light Bar
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Pilot Lamps
Yes
LED Tail Lights
Yes
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Distance to Empty Indicator
Yes
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Average Fuel economy Indicator
Yes
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
Halogen
Battery Type
AGM Type
Low Oil Indicator
Yes

Indian Springfield Dark Horse Alternatives

Honda Gold Wing

Honda Gold Wing

27.77 - 39.16 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Springfield ... vs Gold Wing
Honda CBR1000RR-R

Honda CBR1000RR-R

23.11 - 23.63 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Springfield ... vs CBR1000RR-R
Aprilia RSV4

Aprilia RSV4

23.69 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Springfield ... vs RSV4
UPCOMING
Norton Dominator

Norton Dominator

23.7 Lakhs Onwards
Check Dominator details
View similar Bikes
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250

Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250

24.49 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Springfield ... vs Pan America ...

Indian News

25 women riders atop TVS Ronin bikes have embarked on a seven-day ride from Delhi to Dras.
All-women motorcycle rally reaches Kargil on TVS Ronin, celebrates Kargil Divas
29 Jul 2023
25 women riders atop TVS Ronin bikes have embarked on a seven-day ride from Delhi to Dras.
Indian Army flags off all-women bike rally atop TVS Ronin to celebrate Kargil Vijay Diwas
18 Jul 2023
Nitin Gadkari believes the Indian auto industry would help the country to be a super economic power and the number one economy in the world in future.
India to become world's largest automobile market by 2028, says Nitin Gadkari
4 Jun 2023
The first-ever Bharat GP is set to take place between September 22-24, 2023
MotoGP Bharat Grand Prix ticket registrations open in India; sales to begin soon
2 Jun 2023
Indian Oil Corporation has announced that it will invest around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2 lakh crore to help achieve its net zero emission target by 2046.
IOC to set up green hydrogen plants, turn petrol pumps into EV charging stations
27 Feb 2023
View all
 

Indian Springfield Dark Horse Variants & Price List

Indian Springfield Dark Horse price starts at ₹ 28.57 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 31 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Indian Springfield Dark Horse comes in 1 variants. Indian Springfield Dark Horse top variant price is ₹ 28.57 Lakhs.

STD BS6
28.57 Lakhs*
1890 cc
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Trending Indian Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all Indian Bikes

Trending Indian Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all Indian Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2023

Maruthisan MS 3.0

Maruthisan MS 3.0

1.49 - 1.58 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruthisan Dream+

Maruthisan Dream+

1.63 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Maruthisan Beat

Maruthisan Beat

1.7 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Fujiyama Vespar

Fujiyama Vespar

61,050 - 86,641
Check latest offers
Fujiyama Spectra

Fujiyama Spectra

51,528 - 77,119
Check latest offers

Trending Bikes in India 2023

Yamaha MT-15

Yamaha MT-15

1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

60,310 - 69,760
Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Honda Activa 6G

Honda Activa 6G

75,347 - 81,347
Check latest offers
Yamaha R15 V4

Yamaha R15 V4

1.75 - 1.87 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

CFMoto 400NK

CFMoto 400NK

3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Harley-Davidson Custom1250

Harley-Davidson Custom1250

16 - 17 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Indian Springfield

Indian Springfield

30.87 - 33.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha YZF R1

Yamaha YZF R1

20.39 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda CBR150R

Honda CBR150R

1.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
Check details