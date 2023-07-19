Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Ducati Multistrada V4 comes with 1158 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Multistrada V4 starts at Rs. 18.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Ducati Multistrada V4 sits in the Sports Tourer Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Ducati Multistrada V4 price starts at ₹ 18.99 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 23.3 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Ducati Multistrada V4 comes in 3 variants. Ducati Multistrada V4 top variant price is ₹ 23.3 Lakhs.
₹18.99 Lakhs*
1158 cc
169.9 PS @ 10500 rpm
*Ex-showroom price
