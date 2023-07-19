HT Auto
Ducati Multistrada V4 Specifications

Ducati Multistrada V4 starting price is Rs. 18,99,000 in India. Ducati Multistrada V4 is available in 3 variant and Powered by a null engine.
18.99 - 23.3 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Ducati Multistrada V4 Specs

Ducati Multistrada V4 comes with 1158 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Multistrada V4 starts at Rs. 18.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Ducati Multistrada V4 sits in the ...Read More

Ducati Multistrada V4 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
S Grey
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
330 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-19 Rear :-170/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
265 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Light alloy cast / Spoked
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc
Fuel Capacity
22 L
Ground Clearance
220 mm
Wheelbase
1567 mm
Dry Weight
217 kg
Kerb Weight
242 kg
Saddle Height
840 - 860 mm
Max Power
169.9 PS @ 10500 rpm
Stroke
53.5 mm
Max Torque
125 Nm @ 8750 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
1158 cc
Compression Ratio
14.0:1
Engine Type
V4 Granturismo, V4 - 90°, 4 valves per cylinder, counterrotating crankshaft, Twin Pulse firing order, liquid cooled
Clutch
Multiplate wet clutch with hydraulic control, self-servo action on drive, slipper action on over-run
Starting
Self Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Gear Box
6 speed
Bore
83 mm
Emission Type
bs6
Chassis
Aluminum monocoque frame
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
Front Suspension
Ø 50 mm fully adjustable usd fork
Rear Suspension
Fully adjustable monoshock, Remote spring preload adjustment, aluminium doublesided swingarm
Switchable ABS
Yes
Riding Modes
Yes
Adjustable Windscreen
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Digital
Stepup Seat
Yes
ABS
Dual Channel
Quick Shifter
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Console
Digital
Traction Control
Yes
Additional Features
Ducati Wheelie Control, Vehicle Hold Control, Ducati Skyhook Suspension (DSS) control system with Autoleveling function, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Detection-Semi-active Skyhook, Proiettore-FullLED, Ducati Cornering Lights, Ducati Multimedia System, Ducati Connect with full-map navigation system, Vehicle Hold Control, Hands-free system, Carbon front mudguard, Homologated silencer Akrapovic
Pass Switch
Yes
Power Modes
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
6.5 inch TFT
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
LED Tail Lights
Yes

Ducati Multistrada V4 News

Image of Ducati Multistrada V2 used for representational purpose only
Ducati registers its best first half-year sales figures ever, Multistrada V4 helps
19 Jul 2023
Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini is already sold out and will be the most expensive Ducati in India as it costs <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>72 lakh ex-showroom.
Ducati to launch 9 new motorcycles: From Panigale V4 R to Multistrada V4 Rally
3 Jan 2023
Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak
Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak launched: Check price, specs, features
10 Oct 2022
Ducati Multistrada V4 produces 170 hp and 125 Nm.&nbsp;
Ducati Multistrada V4 updated for the Indian market, gets new electronic suites
7 Oct 2022
Ducati Multistrada V4 uses the Granturismo V4 engine. It produces 170 hp and 125 Nm.&nbsp;
Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally unveiled, is the off-road version of the ADV
4 Oct 2022
View all
 

Ducati Multistrada V4 Variants & Price List

Ducati Multistrada V4 price starts at ₹ 18.99 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 23.3 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Ducati Multistrada V4 comes in 3 variants. Ducati Multistrada V4 top variant price is ₹ 23.3 Lakhs.

STD
18.99 Lakhs*
1158 cc
169.9 PS @ 10500 rpm
S
23.1 Lakhs*
1158 cc
169.9 PS @ 10500 rpm
S Grey
23.3 Lakhs*
1158 cc
169.9 PS @ 10500 rpm
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

