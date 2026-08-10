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HARLEY-DAVIDSON Heritage Classic [2024]

₹27.19 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024] Price:

Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024] is priced at Rs. 27.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024]?

The Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024] is available in 1 variant - STD.

What are the Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024] colour options?

Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024] comes in four colour options: Alpine Green, Billiard Gray, Red Rock, Vivid Black.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024]?

Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024] comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1868.0 cc engine, and features a Tourer Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024]?

Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024] rivals are Indian Springfield Dark Horse, BMW R 1250 RT, BMW S 1000 XR, BMW R 1300 GS Adventure, Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250, Ducati DesertX.

What is the mileage of Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024]?

Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024] comes with a mileage of 18.1 kmpl (Company claimed).

Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024] Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    1868 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    18.1 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    95.1 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    177 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    155 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    330 kg
View All Heritage Classic [2024] SpecsView specs icon

Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024] Variants

Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024] price starts at ₹ 27.19 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
Heritage Classic [2024] STD
₹27.19 Lakhs*
1868 cc
177 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024] Latest Updates

Calendar icon8 Jul 2026
Petroleum Minister Puri emphasizes no issues with E20 fuel; E25 rollout to proceed at a measured pace.Read Full Story
Calendar icon21 May 2026
The Indian government is exploring E25 fuel's feasibility, assessing its effects on vehicles amid increasing ethanol blending for energy security.Read Full Story
Calendar icon27 Mar 2026
Indian oil companies assure the public of steady fuel supplies amid online rumors, despite tensions in West Asia affecting global energy.Read Full Story
Calendar icon6 Feb 2026
Amit Shah launched Bharat Taxi, India’s first cooperative ride-hailing platform, promoting driver ownership and women’s safety.Read Full Story
Calendar icon3 Aug 2025
Dylect has launched the Sense 4K Max dashcam in India, enhancing vehicle safety and usability for car owners.Read Full Story

Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024] Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Heritage Classic [2024].
Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024]
BMW R 1250 RT
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Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024] comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024]
Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024] image
Rs. 27.19 LakhsOnwards-1868 cc95.1 PS155 NmTourer Bikes330 kg2415 mmDiscDiscSpoke
Indian Springfield Dark HorseIndian Springfield Dark Horse imageRs. 29.56 LakhsOnwards-1890 cc-171 NmTourer Bikes376 kg2583 mmDouble DiscDiscAlloyHeritage Classic [2024]VSSpringfield Dark Horse
BMW R 1250 RTBMW R 1250 RT imageRs. 24.95 LakhsOnwards-1254 cc135.9 PS143 NmTourer Bikes279 kg2222 mmDouble DiscDiscAlloyHeritage Classic [2024]VSR 1250 RT
BMW S 1000 XRBMW S 1000 XR imageRs. 22.5 LakhsOnwards-999 cc165 PS114 NmAdventure Tourer Bikes226 kg2333 mmDiscDiscCast AluminiumHeritage Classic [2024]VSS 1000 XR
BMW R 1300 GS AdventureBMW R 1300 GS Adventure imageRs. 24.95 LakhsOnwards-1300 cc145.4 PS149 NmAdventure Tourer Bikes269 kg-Double DiscDiscSpokeHeritage Classic [2024]VSR 1300 GS Adventure
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 imageRs. 24.64 LakhsOnwards-1252 cc152.2 PS125 NmAdventure Tourer Bikes, Sports Tourer Bikes258 kg2270 mmDiscDiscCast AluminumHeritage Classic [2024]VSPan America 1250

Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024] Images

Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024] Image 1
Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024] Image 2
Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024] Image 3
Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024] Image 4
Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024] Image 5
Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024] Image 6

Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024] Colours

Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024] is available in the 4 Colours in India.

Alpine green

Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024] Alternatives

Indian Springfield Dark Horse

Indian Springfield Dark Horse

29.56 - 41.96 Lakhs
Heritage Classic [2024]vsSpringfield Dark Horse
BMW R 1250 RT

BMW R 1250 RT

24.95 Lakhs
Heritage Classic [2024]vsR 1250 RT
BMW S 1000 XR

BMW S 1000 XR

22.5 Lakhs
Heritage Classic [2024]vsS 1000 XR
BMW R 1300 GS Adventure

BMW R 1300 GS Adventure

24.95 - 29.3 Lakhs
Heritage Classic [2024]vsR 1300 GS Adventure
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250

Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250

24.64 - 25.1 Lakhs
Heritage Classic [2024]vsPan America 1250
Ducati DesertX

Ducati DesertX

19.59 - 25.34 Lakhs
Heritage Classic [2024]vsDesertX

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Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024] Specifications and Features

Max Power95.1 PS
Body TypeTourer Bikes
Max Torque155 Nm
Charging PointYes
TransmissionManual
Mileage18.1 kmpl
HeadlightLED
Engine1868.0 cc
Max Speed177 Kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Heritage Classic [2024] specs and features

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