Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024] Price:

Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024] is priced at Rs. 27.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024]?

The Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024] is available in 1 variant - STD.

What are the Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024] colour options?

Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024] comes in four colour options: Alpine Green, Billiard Gray, Red Rock, Vivid Black.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024]?

Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024] comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1868.0 cc engine, and features a Tourer Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024]?

Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024] rivals are Indian Springfield Dark Horse, BMW R 1250 RT, BMW S 1000 XR, BMW R 1300 GS Adventure, Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250, Ducati DesertX.

What is the mileage of Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024]?

Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024] comes with a mileage of 18.1 kmpl (Company claimed).