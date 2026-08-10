Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024] Key Specs
- Engine1868 cc
- Mileage18.1 kmpl
- Power95.1 ps
- Speed177 kmph
- Max Torque155 Nm
- Kerb Weight330 kg
Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024] is priced at Rs. 27.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).
The Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024] is available in 1 variant - STD.
Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024] comes in four colour options: Alpine Green, Billiard Gray, Red Rock, Vivid Black.
Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024] comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1868.0 cc engine, and features a Tourer Bikes body type.
Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024] rivals are Indian Springfield Dark Horse, BMW R 1250 RT, BMW S 1000 XR, BMW R 1300 GS Adventure, Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250, Ducati DesertX.
Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024] comes with a mileage of 18.1 kmpl (Company claimed).
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024]
|Rs. 27.19 LakhsOnwards
|-
|1868 cc
|95.1 PS
|155 Nm
|Tourer Bikes
|330 kg
|2415 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Spoke
|Indian Springfield Dark Horse
|Rs. 29.56 LakhsOnwards
|-
|1890 cc
|-
|171 Nm
|Tourer Bikes
|376 kg
|2583 mm
|Double Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Heritage Classic [2024]VSSpringfield Dark Horse
|BMW R 1250 RT
|Rs. 24.95 LakhsOnwards
|-
|1254 cc
|135.9 PS
|143 Nm
|Tourer Bikes
|279 kg
|2222 mm
|Double Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Heritage Classic [2024]VSR 1250 RT
|BMW S 1000 XR
|Rs. 22.5 LakhsOnwards
|-
|999 cc
|165 PS
|114 Nm
|Adventure Tourer Bikes
|226 kg
|2333 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Cast Aluminium
|Heritage Classic [2024]VSS 1000 XR
|BMW R 1300 GS Adventure
|Rs. 24.95 LakhsOnwards
|-
|1300 cc
|145.4 PS
|149 Nm
|Adventure Tourer Bikes
|269 kg
|-
|Double Disc
|Disc
|Spoke
|Heritage Classic [2024]VSR 1300 GS Adventure
|Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250
|Rs. 24.64 LakhsOnwards
|-
|1252 cc
|152.2 PS
|125 Nm
|Adventure Tourer Bikes, Sports Tourer Bikes
|258 kg
|2270 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Cast Aluminum
|Heritage Classic [2024]VSPan America 1250
Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024] is available in the 4 Colours in India.
|Max Power
|95.1 PS
|Body Type
|Tourer Bikes
|Max Torque
|155 Nm
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Transmission
|Manual
|Mileage
|18.1 kmpl
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|1868.0 cc
|Max Speed
|177 Kmph
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
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