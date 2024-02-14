Indian Springfield Dark Horse on road price in Kolkata starts from Rs. 32.17 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Indian Springfield Dark Horse on road price in Kolkata starts from Rs. 32.17 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Indian Springfield Dark Horse dealers and showrooms in Kolkata for best offers. Indian Springfield Dark Horse on road price breakup in Kolkata includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Indian Springfield Dark Horse is mainly compared to Honda Gold Wing which starts at Rs. 27.77 Lakhs in Kolkata, Ducati Multistrada V4 which starts at Rs. 18.99 Lakhs in Kolkata and Indian Chieftain Classic starting at Rs. 32.45 Lakhs in Kolkata. Variants On-Road Price Indian Springfield Dark Horse STD BS6 ₹ 32.17 Lakhs