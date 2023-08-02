HT Auto
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Heritage Classic Specifications

Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Heritage Classic starting price is Rs. 21,49,000 in India. Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Heritage Classic is available in 1 variant and Powered by a null engine.
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Heritage Classic Specs

Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Heritage Classic comes with 1868 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Harley Davidson Heritage Classic starts at Rs. 21.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Harley-Davidson Harley ...

Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Heritage Classic Specifications and Features

Heritage Classic BS6
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
18.9 l
Ground Clearance
120 mm
Length
2415 mm
Wheelbase
1630 mm
Engine Oil
4.7 L
Kerb Weight
330 kg
Dry Weight
316 kg
Saddle Height
680 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-130/90-16,Rear :-150/80-16
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Stroke
114 mm
Max Torque
155 Nm @ 3250 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Compression Ratio
10.5:1
Displacement
1868 cc
Engine Type
Milwaukee-Eight™ 114
Starting
Self Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
102 mm
Body Type
Tourer Bikes
ABS
Dual Channel
Tripmeter
Digital
Cruise Control
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Display
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Low Battery Indicator
Yes

Harley-Davidson News

The Harley-Davidson X440 is inspired by the XR1200 and appears well-designed from the front, The rear feels more of an afterthought
The most affordable Harley-Davidson motorcycle gets a price hike. Can you still afford it?
2 Aug 2023
The booking window for the Harley-Davidson X440 will close on August 3, while test rides for pre-booked customers will begin on September 1
Harley-Davidson X440 bookings to close on August 3. Will return with a price hike
29 Jul 2023
The new Harley-Davidson X440 is the brand’s most affordable offering yet. The X440 has been specifically designed for the Indian market in collaboration with domestic two-wheeler giant Hero MotoCorp.
Harley-Davidson X440 bookings in India 'exceeding expectations', says CEO
28 Jul 2023
The Harley-Davidson Nightster 440 would share the same engine as the X440.
After X440 Harley-Davidson Nightster 440 is in the works. Details here
26 Jul 2023
Harley-Davidson X440 and Triumph Speed 400 come as the two foreign brands' cheapest global products and directly challenge Royal Enfield's series of 350 cc motorcycles.
Harley-Davidson, Triumph in the first gear to challenge Royal Enfield's India reign. Know more
24 Jul 2023
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Heritage Classic Variants & Price List

Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Heritage Classic price starts at ₹ 21.49 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 21.49 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Heritage Classic comes in 1 variants. Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Heritage Classic top variant price is ₹ 21.49 Lakhs.

Heritage Classic BS6
21.49 Lakhs*
1868 cc
