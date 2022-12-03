HT Auto
Triumph Tiger 1200 Specifications

Triumph Tiger 1200 starting price is Rs. 19,19,000 in India. Triumph Tiger 1200 is available in 4 variant and Powered by a null engine.
19.19 - 21.69 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Triumph Tiger 1200 Specs

Triumph Tiger 1200 comes with 1160 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Tiger 1200 starts at Rs. 19.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Triumph Tiger 1200 sits in the ...Read More

Triumph Tiger 1200 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Tiger 1200 Rally Explorer
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Brakes Front
Disc
ABS
Dual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-482.6 mm
Frame
Tubular steel frame, with forged aluminium outriggers. Fabricated, bolt-on aluminium rear subframe
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tubeless Tyre
Tubeless
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70R21, Rear :-150/70R18
Rear Brake Diameter
282 mm
Wheels Type
Spoke
Brakes Rear
Disc
Fuel Capacity
30 L
Wheelbase
1560 mm
Height
1436 - 1497 mm
Kerb Weight
245 kg
Saddle Height
850 - 870 mm
Width
849 - 982 mm
No. of Cylinders
3
Stroke
60.7 mm
Max Torque
130 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Shaft Drive
Displacement
1160 cc
Compression Ratio
13.2:1
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Clutch
Hydraulic, wet, multi-plate, slip and assist
Peak Power
150 PS @ 9000 rpm
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Gear Box
6 Speed
Bore
90.0 mm
Suspension Front
Showa 49mm, semi-active damping USD forks. 200mm travel
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes
Suspension Rear
Showa semi-active damping monoshock, with automatic electronic preload adjustment. 200mm wheel travel
Riding Modes
Yes
Adjustable Windscreen
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Additional Features Of Variant
My Triumph Connectivity System, Triumph shift assist, Triumph Blind Spot Radar System, Heated Seats, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
Clock
Digital
Instrument Console
TFT
Hill Hold
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Traction Control
Yes
Techometer
Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Claimed Range
75-120 km/charge
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
LED Tail Lights
Yes
DRLs
Yes

Triumph Tiger 1200 News

Amit Sadh shared his newest prized possession, the Triumph Tiger 1200 on Instagram
“Let the rides begin” announces actor Amit Sadh with his new Triumph Tiger 1200
3 Dec 2022
Triumph Motorcycles had already previously introduced the Tiger 1200 in the global markets.&nbsp;
All new 2022 Triumph Tiger 1200 launched in India at 19.19 lakh
24 May 2022
Triumph Motorcycles introduced the Tiger 1200 bike to the global markets last year.
2022 Triumph Tiger 1200 launching tomorrow: Five key facts to know
23 May 2022
Triumph Motorcycles had introduced the Tiger 1200 bike to the global markets last year.
Triumph Tiger 1200 to launch in India on May 24, to take on Ducati and BMW bikes
19 May 2022
One of the key highlights of the new Triumph Tiger 1200 is the use of an all-new Triumph Blind Spot Radar System.
2022 Triumph Tiger 1200 range breaks cover: What makes it special
7 Dec 2021
View all
 

Triumph Tiger 1200 Variants & Price List

Triumph Tiger 1200 price starts at ₹ 19.19 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 21.69 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Triumph Tiger 1200 comes in 4 variants. Triumph Tiger 1200 top variant price is ₹ 21.69 Lakhs.

Tiger 1200 GT Pro
19.19 Lakhs*
1160 cc
Tiger 1200 Rally Pro
20.19 Lakhs*
1160 cc
Tiger 1200 GT Explorer
20.69 Lakhs*
1160 cc
Tiger 1200 Rally Explorer
21.69 Lakhs*
1160 cc
