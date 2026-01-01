|Engine
|1160 cc
The Tiger 1200 Tiger 1200 Rally Pro, is listed at ₹22.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Tiger 1200 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Tiger 1200 Tiger 1200 Rally Pro is available in 6 colour options: Carnival Red, Jet Black, Matt Khaki, Matt Sandstorm, Sapphire Black, Snowdonia White.
The Tiger 1200 Tiger 1200 Rally Pro is powered by a 1160 cc engine.
In the Tiger 1200's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 priced between ₹24.64 Lakhs - 25.1 Lakhs or the BMW S 1000 XR priced ₹22.5 Lakhs.
The Tiger 1200 Tiger 1200 Rally Pro has Call/SMS Alerts, Low Fuel Indicator, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and USB Charging Port.