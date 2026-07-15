In 2026 Suzuki Hayabusa or Triumph Tiger 1200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Hayabusa Price starts at Rs. 16.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Tiger 1200 Price starts at Rs. 19.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Hayabusa engine makes power and torque 190 PS PS & 150 Nm. On the other hand, Tiger 1200 engine makes power & torque 150 PS PS & 130 Nm respectively. Suzuki offers the Hayabusa in 4 colours. Triumph offers the Tiger 1200 in 3 colours. The Hayabusa mileage is around 17 kmpl. The Tiger 1200 mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
Hayabusa vs Tiger 1200 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Hayabusa
|Tiger 1200
|Brand
|Suzuki
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 16.9 Lakhs
|₹ 19.39 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17 kmpl
|19.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1340 cc
|1160 cc
|Power
|190 PS PS
|150 PS PS