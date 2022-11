Five reasons why Tata leads electric vehicle segment in India

Tata Motors rolled-out its 50,000th electric vehicle from its Pune facility on November 7. With models like Nexon EV and Tigor EV, Tata dominates the EV market with nearly 90% share. Tata could consolidate its position with the launch of Tiago EV in September.

By: HT Auto Desk

| Updated on:

