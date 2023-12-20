Triumph Daytona 660 to make official debut on 9th January. Check details

Triumph Motorcycles has teased a new 660 cc motorcycle that will be making its debut on 9th January 2024. It is a fully-faired motorcycle that led us to believe that the manufacturer will be unveiling the Daytona 660. The unveiling happens on 9th January 2023 at 5:30 PM IST. The new upcoming motorcycle will be sharing its underpinnings with the Tiger Sport 660 and the Trident 660.

The teaser reveals 660 cc lettering which should mean that the engine on the motorcycle will be shared with other 660 cc motorcycles. It is a three-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that produces 80 bhp of max power at 10,250 rpm and 64 Nm of torque at 6,250 rpm. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip and assist clutch. There is a slight possibility that Triumph might end up retuning the engine to suit the characteristics of the Daytona.

The test mules of the new motorcycle have been spotted numerous times in the foreign market. From the test mules, the Daytona 660 feels more like a sport tourer instead of an all-out sportbike. The motorcycle does come with a set of clip-on handlebars and slightly rear-set footpegs.

The switchgear, levers and instrument cluster appear to be identical to what we have seen on the Trident and Tiger Sport. So, expect that the Daytona 660 will come with two riding modes - Rain and Road, a bi-directional quickshifter and a traction control system.

Suspension duties are being performed by non-adjustable upside-down forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear. Braking duties are performed by disc in the front as well as at the rear but the difference is that Triumph is now using radial calipers as opposed to the axially mounted Nissin units on the other 660s.

