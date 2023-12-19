Triumph Speed 400's introductory price to end on 31'st December. Check new price

HT Auto
Back in July, Triumph took the market by storm as they launched the Speed 400 at a very attractive price of 2.33 lakh ex-showroom. The cherry on top was the introductory pricing of 2.23 lakh ex-showroom which now brand has announced will end on 31st December 2023. From 1st January 2024, the ex-showroom price will be 2.33 lakh ex-showroom.

By: Paarth Khatri
Updated on: 19 Dec 2023, 10:23 AM
Triumph Speed 400 Review
The Speed 400 is the most affordable motorcycle that Triumph makes.
The Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X are being manufactured by Bajaj Auto at their Chakan plant. The Scrambler 400 X is priced slightly higher than the Speed 400 because it is a more capable motorcycle out of the two. Triumph is selling the Scrambler 400X at 2.63 lakh ex-showroom. It is expected that a new 400 cc cafe racer motorcycle will be the next motorcycle to come out from this new platform. However, this is also a bit of a surprise considering the fact that Triumph has discontinued the Thruxton nameplate.

The Scrambler 400 X and the Speed 400 use the same TR-series engine. It is a 398.15 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that uses fuel injection and a ride-by-wire throttle. It puts out 39.5 bhp at 8,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 37.5 Nm at 6,500 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch. The engine on the Scrambler 400 X has been slightly retuned to deliver more engine braking which should help while riding on the trails.

Triumph Speed 400 (HT Auto photo)
Watch: Triumph Speed 400 Review: Worth the hype?

The feature list on offer is not very long but it comes with an analogue speedometer that is paired with a digital screen that can show various information. Apart from this, the motorcycle features switchable traction control on Scrambler 400X, all LED lighting and an immobilizer. There is no Bluetooth connectivity on offer.

Also Read : India Bike Week 2023: Triumph launches Stealth Edition motorcycles in India

In other news, Triumph India recently showcased the Tiger 900 Rally Pro at India Bike Week 2023. They also launched the Stealth Editions of various motorcycles. These special edition motorcycles will be available in India for one year.

First Published Date: 19 Dec 2023, 09:22 AM IST
TAGS: racer Tiger 900 Scrambler Triumph Triumph India Speed 400

