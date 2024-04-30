HT Auto
2024 Harley-Davidson premium motorcycle range launched, priced from 13.4 lakh

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 30 Apr 2024, 21:22 PM
The 2024 Harley-Davidson motorcycle range comprises the Nightster, Sportster, Fat Bob, Fat Boy, Street Glide, Road Glide, Breakout 117, Heritage 114,
Harley-Davidson's 2024 premium motorcycle range arrives with a host of upgrades and will be exclusively available via the brand's dealerships
Harley-Davidson's 2024 premium motorcycle range arrives with a host of upgrades and will be exclusively available via the brand's dealerships

Hero MotoCorp, the Indian partner of Harley-Davidson motorcycles, has announced prices for the 2024 full import range of premium offerings. The 2024 Harley-Davidson motorcycle range comprises the Nightster, Sportster, Fat Bob, Fat Boy, Street Glide, Road Glide, Breakout 117, Heritage 114, and Pan America Special. The 2024 range is now available across the brand’s Harley dealerships. Do note that the India-made Harley X440 price remains unchanged.

The 2024 Harley-Davidson range for India comprises 10 motorcycles. The range includes the Nightster and Nightster Special priced at 13.39 lakh and 14.09 lakh respectively, which are also the brand’s most accessible premium motorcycles. The 2024 Harley-Davidson Sportster S is priced at 16.49 lakh, all three of which are powered by the V-Twin motor.

Also Read : Harley’s LiveWire S2 Mulholland electric cruiser revealed with 195 km range

2024 Harley-Davidson Breakout 117
The Harley-Davidson Breakout returns to India after a decade
2024 Harley-Davidson Breakout 117
The Harley-Davidson Breakout returns to India after a decade

Fans of the traditional Harley cruisers can still opt for the Fatbob 114 ( 21.49 lakh), Fatboy 114 ( 25.69 lakh), Heritage 114 ( 27.19 lakh), and Breakout 117 ( 30.99 lakh). This also marks the return of the Breakout to India after a decade.

Harley has also re-introduced the Pan America adventure tourer, which is now offered only in the top-spec Special variant. The 2024 Harley Pan America Special comes with all the bells and whistles including an adjustable ride height and suspension, apart from the 1,250 cc V-Twin motor. The 2024 edition is priced at 24.64 lakh (ex-showroom).

2024 Harley-Davidson Road Glide
The 2024 Harley-Davidson Road Glide and Street Glide get a host of upgrades including the revised 117 Milwaukee engine, new infotainment screen, as well as improved aerodynamics
2024 Harley-Davidson Road Glide
The 2024 Harley-Davidson Road Glide and Street Glide get a host of upgrades including the revised 117 Milwaukee engine, new infotainment screen, as well as improved aerodynamics

The 2024 Harley-Davidson Street Glide and Road Glide get upgrades and are now more powerful, lighter, and pack more features. Both grand tourers pack new visual design elements, along with the updated Milwaukee 117 V-Twin engine that now gets a new cooling system for better thermal comfort and enhanced intake and exhaust flow for better performance. The bikes also get four selectable ride modes – Road, Sport, Rain and Custom.

Also Read : 2024 Harley-Davidson Pan America CVO revealed globally. Check what's new

Furthermore, the bikes get a new 12.3-inch TFT touchscreen dashboard with the Skyline user interface and a new 200-watt audio amplifier for the fairing-mounted speakers. Harley has also improved aerodynamics for better rider comfort. The company says there’s lesser helmet buffeting at highway speeds by about 60 percent and the rear suspension travel has increased three inches. The seat has been redesigned with better padding for long-range rides.

Also Watch: Harley-Davidson X440 Review: Can it pose royal challenge to Enfield?

The 2024 Harley Street Glide is priced at 38.79 lakh, while the 2024 Road Glide is priced at 41.79 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom. The Road Glide is also the brand’s most expensive offering in India.

First Published Date: 30 Apr 2024, 21:22 PM IST
