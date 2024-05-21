2024 Bajaj Pulsar F250 starts arriving at dealerships, priced at 1.51 lakh

The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar F250 has begun rolling into dealerships as the semi-faired alternative to the recently launched Pulsar N250. While Bajaj Auto is yet to make an official announcement, dealerships are quoting a price of ₹1.51 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), which is the same price as the Pulsar N250.

While Bajaj Auto is yet to make an official announcement, dealerships are quoting a price of ₹1.51 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), which is the same price

The 2024 Pulsar F250 gets a host of upgrades over the older model. This includes the new red and white graphics across the motorcycle against the base black paint scheme. Notably, the F250 misses out on the USD front forks and continues to get telescopic forks instead of the older version. Bajaj likely decided to retain the telescopic units to keep costs in check on the Pulsar F250, while it has absorbed the price hike on the Pulsar N250.

Also Read : 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 first ride review - More wholesome, better value

The Bajaj Pulsar F250 does not get the USD front forks seen on the N250 but carries over the digital console, wider rear tyre, ABS modes and more

The rest of the features remain identical. The 2024 Pulsar F250 gets a new digital console with Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation. It also gets three ABS modes - Road, Rain, and Off-Road. The bike gets traction control and a wider 140-section rear tyre as well.

There are no changes to the chassis and engine either on the 2024 Pulsar F250. The bike uses the same 249.07 cc single-cylinder, oil-cooled motor tuned for 24 bhp at 8,750 rpm and 21.5 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The motor continues to be paired with a 5-speed gearbox. Braking performance comes from discs at either end with dual-channel ABS.

Watch: 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 review: Better balance between performance and usability

Between the Pulsar N250 and F250, the former was the more popular selling motorcycle, which is why Bajaj decided to roll out the upgrades on that model first. This will be the F250’s second innings after being discontinued previously due to low demand. The new F250 also has new competition to deal with this time taking on the Hero Karizma XMR 210, apart from the Yamaha R15 V4 and Suzuki Gixxer 250 in the segment.

First Published Date: