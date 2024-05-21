Honda Stylo 160 design patented in India. New premium scooter incoming?

HT Auto
The Honda Stylo 160 could just take on the likes of the Yamaha Aerox 155, Aprilia SXR 160 and the upcoming Hero Xoom 160 in the premium scooter segment
Honda Stylo 160 Design Patent
The Honda Stylo 160 is currently on sale only in Indonesia and comes with a 157 cc motor and modern-retro styling
Honda Stylo 160 Design Patent
The Honda Stylo 160 is currently on sale only in Indonesia and comes with a 157 cc motor and modern-retro styling

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has recently patented the Stylo 160 scooter in the country, raising speculations of a possible launch. The Honda Stylo 160 was launched in Indonesia earlier this year and is the only market to get the model. While Honda is yet to confirm any details, the Stylo 160 could just be the two-wheeler giant’s answer to the likes of the Yamaha Aerox 155, Aprilia SXR 160 and the upcoming Hero Xoom 160.

The Honda Stylo 160 is a premium offering and gets a stylish modern-retro design with a host of features. The scooter comes equipped with LED lighting, a digital display, USB charging, keyless start and 12-inch alloy wheels. The stylish scooter is also substantially larger than the Activa range, which should give it a decent road presence and a comfy seat.

Also Read : Honda CB500 Hornet and CBR500R design patented in India. Check details.

Honda Stylo 160
The Honda Stylo 160's motor makes 15 bhp and 13.8 Nm of peak torque and weighs 118 kg
Honda Stylo 160
The Honda Stylo 160's motor makes 15 bhp and 13.8 Nm of peak torque and weighs 118 kg

Power on the Honda Stylo 160 comes from the 156.9 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that generates 15 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 13.8 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. The scooter gets telescopic forks at the front and a swingarm with a monoshock at the rear. The braking setup comprises a 220 mm front disc and a 220 mm rear disc. A lower variant sold in Indonesia is equipped with a 190 mm front disc and a drum brake unit at the rear. The Stylo gets CBS on lower variants and ABS on higher variants. The model has a kerb weight of 118 kg.

However, registering a patent in any country does not confirm that model’s launch. The Honda Stylo 160 could be patented for a launch in the foreseeable future, ensuring all the legalities are in place should the project receive the green light. Interestingly, this isn’t the only patent Honda has registered recently. The company also patented the designs for the CB500 Hornet and CBR500R recently.

