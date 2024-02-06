HT Auto
2024 Harley-Davidson Pan America CVO revealed globally. Check what's new

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 06 Feb 2024, 11:15 AM
  • 2024 Harley-Davidson Pan America CVO uses Revolution Max 1250 engine but now comes with Screamin' Eagle Quickshifter.
2024 Harley-Davidson Pan America CVO
2024 Harley-Davidson Pan America CVO is finished in an exclusive orange colour scheme.
2024 Harley-Davidson Pan America CVO
2024 Harley-Davidson Pan America CVO is finished in an exclusive orange colour scheme.

Back in 2021, Harley-Davidson entered the adventure tourer segment with the Pan America 1250. Now, the brand has launched a new special version called Pan America CVO. Not only does it receive a few cosmetic changes but also gets some useful feature additions. As of now, Harley-Davidson has not revealed whether they will be launching the new Pan America CVO in the Indian market or not.

In terms of features, the Pan America CVO comes with auxiliary LED lighting, heated grips and an adaptive headlamp. There is a semi-active suspension that is electronically adjustable and adaptive ride height. In terms of protection, a skid plate is mounted below the engine to protect it while off-roading and there is a radiator guard on offer as well. Harley-Davidson has also added an up-and-down quickshifter for clutchless shifts. There are also hard luggage panniers with a top box that gets an integrated passenger backrest. Apart from all this, there are tubeless spoked rims.

In terms of cosmetic changes, the CVO version gets only one change, it is finished in an orange livery which commemorates its 25th anniversary. There are several carbon fibre accents throughout the motorcycle. Some part of the main frame is also finished in orange while there is CVO badging on the handlebar grips as well as the seat.

Powering the Harley-Davidson CVO is the same Revolution Max 1250 engine. It puts out 148 bhp of max power at 8,750 rpm and a peak torque output of 129 Nm at 6,750 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit. The service interval for the engine is 8,000 km while the warranty period is of 24 months.

Also Read : Honda CB350 vs Harley-Davidson X440: Which neo-retro motorcycle to buy?

In the Indian market, Harley-Davidson sells Pan America in two trims - Standard and Special. They are priced at 18.25 lakh and 21.24 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

First Published Date: 06 Feb 2024, 11:15 AM IST
