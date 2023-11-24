Honda CB350 vs Harley-Davidson X440: Which neo-retro motorcycle to buy?

Honda recently launched the new CB350 in the Indian market. It is a new retro motorcycle that shares its platform and engine with the H'ness CB350 and CB350RS. However, the CB350 looks more retro than its siblings. Another neo-retro motorcycle that was launched in India recently was the X440 from Harley-Davidson. It is the first motorcycle to come out from the Hero-Harley partnership and it is the most affordable Harley in the lineup. Here is a quick comparison between the Harley-Davidson X440 and Honda CB350.

Honda CB350 vs Harley-Davidson X440: Looks

The CB350 looks like a retro motorcycle with long metal fenders, a split seat setup and circular lighting elements. There is chrome as well around the headlamp and the exhaust. Then there is the X440, which derives its design language from the Harley-Davidson XR1200 flat tracker. The X440 looks like a toned-down, smaller version of usual Harley-Davidson motorcycles.

Honda CB350 vs Harley-Davidson X440: Engine

Harley-Davidson is using a 440 cc, air-oil cooled engine that produces 27 bhp of max power at 6,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 38 Nm at 4,000 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Then there is the Honda CB350 which uses the same engine as the 348.36 cc, air-cooled engine that produces 20.78 bhp of max power at 5,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 29.4 Nm of torque at 3,000 rpm. It comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox with slip and assist clutch.

Honda CB350 vs Harley-Davidson X440: Features

The CB350 comes with all-LED lighting, a digi-analogue instrument cluster, an emergency stop signal, a Honda Smartphone Voice Control system and traction control. The Harley-Davidson is slightly better equipped than the CB350. It comes with all LED lighting, a 3.5-inch TFT Display, Bluetooth connectivity with turn-by-turn navigation and alerts and a USB charger.

Honda CB350 vs Harley-Davidson X440: Hardware

The CB350 uses telescopic forks in the front and twin gas-charged shock absorbers at the rear. Braking duties are done by a 310 mm disc at the front and a 240 mm disc at the rear. There is also the safety net of dual-channel ABS as standard.

Harley-Davidson is using KYB 43 mm Dual Cartridge forks in the front and gas-filled twin shock absorbers at the rear. The front disc measures 320 mm whereas the rear one is a 240 mm unit. Depending on the variant, there are alloy or spoked wheels on offer. The X440 also gets dual-channel ABS as standard.

Honda CB350 vs Harley-Davidson X440: Price

The Honda CB350 is priced between ₹2 lakh and ₹2.18 lakh. On the other hand, the X440 starts at ₹2.40 lakh and goes up to ₹2.80 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom. The higher price tag of the X440 is justifiable as it comes with better equipment, a premium brand and a more powerful engine.

