Honda CB350 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350: Which 350 cc motorcycle to buy?

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has been trying to capture the 350 cc market share. They first launched the H'ness CB350 and then the CB350RS. However, the manufacturer was still not able to take on the big chunk of market share that Royal Enfield enjoys with the Classic 350. So, now Honda has decided to launch the CB350 in the Indian market as a direct competitor to the Royal Enfield Classic 350. Here is a quick comparison between both motorcycles.

Honda CB350 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350: Looks

Both motorcycles have a retro design but it is the Honda that carries few modern elements with all LED lighting. Some people might like this while some others would prefer the timeless retro design of the Royal Enfield with its halogen bulbs and the fact that it still looks very close to the original Classic 350 despite being based on the new-gen J-platform. The lower variants of the Classic come with a set of spoked rims which adds to the retro appeal of the motorcycle.

Honda CB350 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350: Features

In terms of features, the CB350 comes with all-LED lighting, a digi-analogue instrument cluster, an emergency stop signal, a Honda Smartphone Voice Control system and traction control. The Classic 350 comes with a more retro analogue speedometer with a small digital display and there is also Tripper Navigation on the top-end variant.

Honda CB350 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350: Hardware

The CB350 uses telescopic forks in the front and twin gas-charged shock absorbers at the rear. Braking duties are done by a 310 mm disc at the front and a 240 mm disc at the rear. There is also the safety net of dual-channel ABS as standard.

The Classic 350 also uses an identical suspension setup. However, braking duties are done by a 300 mm disc in the front and a 270 mm disc or a 153 mm drum at the rear. There is a single or a dual-channel ABS on offer, depending on the variant.

Honda CB350 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350: Engine

Powering the CB350 is a 348.36 cc, air-cooled, 4-stroke, single-cylinder engine that gets fuel injection and is BS6 Stage 2 compliant. It puts out 20.78 bhp of max power at 5,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 29.4 Nm of torque at 3,000 rpm. There is a 5-speed gearbox with slip and assist clutch.

The J-platform engine on the Classic 350 is a 349 cc, air-oil cooled unit that produces 20.2 bhp at 6,100 rpm and a peak torque output of 27 Nm at 4,000 rpm. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Honda CB350 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350: Price

The Classic 350 is priced between ₹1.93 lakh and ₹2.25 lakh whereas the CB350 costs between ₹2 lakh and ₹2.18 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

