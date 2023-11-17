Honda CB350 launched in India at 2 lakh, will rival Royal Enfield Classic 350

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has launched a new 350 cc motorcycle in the Indian market. It is simply called the CB350 and it will be going against the Royal Enfield Classic 350. The Honda CB350 will be available in two variants - DLX and DLX Pro. They are priced at ₹1,99,900 and ₹2,17,800. Both prices are ex-showroom. Customers can book the motorcycle at their nearest BigWing dealerships and deliveries will commence soon.

The design language of the CB350 is more retro when compared to the H'ness CB350 and CB350RS. The fenders are made up of metal and there is a muscular fuel tank with tank pads as well. However, despite being retro, the CB350 comes with all LED lighting. HMSI is offering the CB350 in five attractive colours with a choice of metallic and matte shades. They are Precious Red Metallic, Pearl Igneous Black, Matte Crust Metallic, Matte Marshal Green Metallic and Matte Dune Brown.

In terms of features, the motorcycle comes with an emergency stop signal, a digi-analogue instrument cluster which comes with aHonda Smartphone Voice Control system (HSVCS) and there is also Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) which is basically a traction control system.

Powering the Honda CB350 is the same 348.36 cc, air-cooled, 4-stroke, single-cylinder engine that gets fuel injection and is BS6 Stage 2 compliant. It puts out 20.78 bhp of max power at 5,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 29.4 Nm of torque at 3,000 rpm. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox that gets a slip-and-assist clutch.

The CB350 comes with telescopic forks in the front and twin gas-charged shock absorbers at the rear. Braking duties are done by a 310 mm disc at the front and a 240 mm disc at the rear. There is also the safety net of dual-channel ABS as standard. The exhaust design of the CB350 is different when compared to other 350 cc motorcycles of Honda.

Commenting on the debut of the CB350, Mr. Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “The introduction of All-New CB350 marks yet another significant milestone for our flourishing premium motorcycle business vertical. Ever since their launch, Honda’s middle-weight 350cc motorcycles have delighted customers across various markets. Together with our widespread network of premium BigWing dealerships, we are confident that the new CB350 will offer an exhilarating experience to buyers. Bookings are now open and deliveries will begin soon."

