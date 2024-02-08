Saved Articles

Jawa 350

Jawa 350 starting price is Rs. 2,15,000 in India. Jawa 350 is available in 1 variant and Powered by a 334 cc engine. Jawa 350 mileage is 30 kmpl.
2.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Jawa 350 Key Specs
Engine334 cc
Mileage30 kmpl
Power22.57 PS
Max Speed130 kmph
Jawa 350 Alternatives

Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
350 vs Classic 350
Royal Enfield Bullet 350

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

1.74 - 2.16 Lakhs
350 vs Bullet 350
UPCOMING
Hero Mavrick 440

Hero Mavrick 440

2 Lakhs Onwards
Jawa 42 Bobber

Jawa 42 Bobber

2.25 Lakhs Onwards
350 vs 42 Bobber
Honda Hness CB350

Honda Hness CB350

2.1 - 2.16 Lakhs
350 vs Hness CB350
Royal Enfield Meteor 350

Royal Enfield Meteor 350

2.03 - 2.3 Lakhs
350 vs Meteor 350

Jawa 350 Variants & Price

Jawa 350 price starts at ₹ 2.15 Lakhs.

STD
2.15 Lakhs*
334 cc
22.57 PS
Jawa 350 Specifications and Features

Max Power22.57 PS
Body TypeCruiser Bikes
Mileage30 kmpl
HeadlightHalogen
Engine334 cc
Max Speed130 kmph
Jawa 350 comparison with its competitors

Model Name
Jawa 350
Royal Enfield Classic 350Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Jawa 42 BobberHonda Hness CB350Royal Enfield Meteor 350
Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹2.15 Lakhs
₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
₹1.74 - 2.16 Lakhs
₹2.25 Lakhs Onwards
₹2.1 - 2.16 Lakhs
₹2.03 - 2.3 Lakhs
Engine
334 cc
349.34 cc
349-38 cc
348 cc
349 cc
-
Mileage
30 kmpl
41.5 kmpl
37 kmpl
30.6 kmpl
45.8 kmpl
41.9 kmpl
Fuel Type
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
Transmission
Manual
Manual
Manual
Manual
Manual
Manual
Expert Ratings
4 out of 5
3.8 out of 5
-
-
-
-
ABS
Yes
Dual Channel
Yes
Yes
-
-

Popular Jawa Bikes

  • Popular
    Jawa 350 Expert Review
    By: Paarth Khatri | Updated on: 25 Jan 2024, 07:39 AM
    By: Paarth Khatri | Updated on: 25 Jan 2024, 07:39 AM

    Royal Enfield has been dominating the 350 cc segment in the Indian market for a very long time. The Classic 350 has been the best-selling motorcycle for not only Royal Enfield but in its segment. Several manufacturers have tried till now but no one has been able to crack it. One such manufacturer is Classic Legends, they launched the Jawa back in 2018 and it quickly made the headlines as the nostalgic factor for the brand was still alive. In fact, Jawa was the most searched manufacturer when they announced that they would be making a comeback.

    The first motorcycle to come from the Jawa was the Standard which is also known as Jawa Jawa. Yes, it did not sell in huge numbers but what it did was put Jawa as a brand on the radar of a lot of people. It did manage to give people hope that they would be able to enjoy their childhood nostalgia once again. However, there were a few issues that people addressed and I am happy to report that Jawa is taking customer feedback and continuously improving their motorcycles.

     

    Jawa
    Jawa will offer a windscreen as an accessory to protect the rider from windblast.

    The latest motorcycle to come from the brand is called Jawa 350. Yes, it might look very similar to the Jawa Jawa but there have been a lot of major changes that the manufacturer has made. So, can the Jawa 350 finally pose a threat to the Royal Enfield Classic 350?

    Jawa 350: Will turn heads

    The road presence of the Jawa 350 is more than the original motorcycle. This is mainly because the motorcycle has grown in terms of dimensions. The 350 is 11 mm taller, has an 80 mm longer wheelbase and the ground clearance has also gone up. Another thing that adds to the road presence is fatter tyres. However, Jawa has retained the retro elements and the overall iconic silhouette of the motorcycle. Apart from this, Jawa has added a third colour scheme called Mystique Orange.

    The
    The instrument cluster is not the best when it comes to visibility but it definitely looks very nice.

    The motorcycle still comes with the well-known retro design elements of the original Jawa 353. I was surprised by how many people took notice of the new Jawa 350. So, yes, the Jawa 350 is definitely a head-turner. To keep in line with the retro feel, the 350 still uses a halogen lighting setup. The analogue instrument cluster has been retained and it looks gorgeous but it still has the same issues. It is a bit difficult to see what speed the motorcycle is doing. The fuel gauge situation is also a bit similar, a person can easily get confused because the other end of the needle is pointy. Then there is the seat which has been redesigned and has a more flat profile. Jawa is also offering a windscreen as an accessory which provides some levels of protection from the windblast.

    The build quality and attention to detail deserve special mention. The way, the decals have been stuck onto the engine, the fuel tank cap, the quality of the chrome, and the finish of the instrument cluster feel top notch. The wiring is better tucked away, the bash plate is also smaller. There are new fender stays with chrome accent, a new chain cover, aluminium foot pegs and a new cover to hide the rear brake oil reservoir.

    Jawa 350: New engine but different character

    The
    The engine is now larger and has a completely different character to it.

    Jawa is now using the larger 334 cc engine that is doing duty on Yezdi motorcycles. For the 350, the engine has been detuned to 22 bhp while the torque output stands at 28.2 Nm. Yes, the power has gone down but the torque has gone up.

    But you don't really ride spec sheets, right? So, I forgot the spec sheet swung my leg over the saddle and set in for a 250 km ride. This engine feels nothing like the ones we have experienced on other motorcycles from Classic Legends. It is tuned for low and mid-range and the sprocket size has also gone up. So, when you start accelerating, you'll see the speedometer needle moving quite quickly. It picks-up speeds in a linear fashion till about 80 kmph after which the progress slows down. And this is where the sweet spot of the motorcycle is. There are no vibrations, the engine feels relaxed and still has enough grunt to make quick overtakes. However, as soon as you cross the 90 kmph mark, the vibrations are very evident and they make their presence felt on the grips and the footpegs. We were running the motorcycle without db killers and it sounded quite nice and had a distinct sound to it. However, if your helmet is loud then it might get a bit irritating when you are riding the motorcycle on highways.

    The
    The exhaust note sounds nice and burbly

    When compared, the previous iterations of engines sounded clattery and a bit mechanical, but the new one feels more refined. They were also high revving, to extract the power from them, the person would need to twist the throttle. Moreover, in the previous iterations, to make a quick overtake, often the rider would need to downshift A special mention goes to how quick, responsive and smooth the throttle feels. The on-off throttle transitions are also very smooth. Then there is the gearbox, which is a 6-speed unit and gets a slip-and-assist clutch. The clutch action is quite light, the gearbox slots in with positive feedback and rev-matching is also very easy.

    Jawa 350: Ride quality, handling and brakes

    Jawa
    Jawa has taken a significant leap in terms of quality.

    Jawa has redone the suspension setup, chassis and swingarm for the 350 as well. It gets more suspension travel in the front as well as at the rear. They are still telescopic forks in the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear. The suspension setup has been very well-tuned. It absorbs the undulations and also ensures that the motorcycle feels stable at highway speeds. Yes, it does take some effort to dip it into a corner but once done, it does feel composed. Braking duties are performed by a disc in the front as well as at the rear and they do offer a reassuring strong bite. There is also dual-channel ABS on offer that is well-calibrated.

    Jawa 350: Verdict

    Jawa
    Jawa will offer the 350 in three colour schemes.

    Classic Legends has made a significant improvement in terms of how the motorcycle feels and rides. Earlier, the engine was the weakest link of the Jawa Standard. Yes, it did love to rev but didn't really suit the characteristics of a retro-looking motorcycle. However, now that is not the case, the new engine and its tuning feel on point with how the motorcycle looks and feels. The quality levels are significantly higher, the ride quality is well-tuned and you will turn around and look at the motorcycle every time you park it. The 350 is probably the best motorcycle that Jawa is currently selling. Kudos, to Classic Legends for taking feedback seriously and working on it. So, if you are in the market for a 350 cc retro motorcycle then I can finally say that do take a test ride of the Jawa 350 before making your decision.

    Jawa 350 News

    The 2024 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 was launched in India in September last year and now makes its way into Canada, the first North American market to get the motorcycle
    2024 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 launched in Canada, limited to only 100 units
    8 Feb 2024
    Royal Enfield has launched the 2023 Bullet 350 motorcycle in three variants called the Military, Standard and Black Gold.
    Classic 350 & Bullet 350 help Royal Enfield report 10% growth in January
    8 Feb 2024
    Royal Enfield Classic Flex showcased at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024.
    Royal Enfield Classic 350 Flex showcased at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024
    1 Feb 2024
    Jawa 350 looks like a proper retro motorcycle.
    Jawa 350 first ride review: Can it pose a threat to Royal Enfield Classic 350?
    25 Jan 2024
    Royal Enfield Bullet 350 in new Military Silver Red colour scheme.
    Royal Enfield Bullet 350 gets two new colourways with hand-painted pinstripes
    24 Jan 2024
    Videos

    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    22 May 2023
    Matter Aera 5000 electric motorcycles are price from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.74 lakh and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.84 lakh (ex-showroom). The EV maker said the deliveries of India's first geared electric motorcycle will start from March.
    Matter Aera 5000+ review: Can India’s first geared electric motorcycle be a gamechanger?
    8 Feb 2024
    Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
    Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
    24 Jan 2024
    Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
    12 Dec 2023
    The new KTM 390 Duke comes with a more muscular design, updated engine, new chassis and wheels as well as several new features.
    2024 KTM 390 Duke video review: The pocket rocket is back
    17 Sept 2023
    Jawa 350 FAQs

    The Jawa 350 offers a mileage of 30 kmpl, making it an efficient choice for those seeking fuel economy in their Cruiser Bikes.
    Jawa 350 comes in a single variant which is the STD.
    The Jawa 350 boasts a 334 cc engine, generating a max power of 22.57 PS.
    The Jawa 350 offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 2.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

