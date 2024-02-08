But you don't really ride spec sheets, right? So, I forgot the spec sheet swung my leg over the saddle and set in for a 250 km ride. This engine feels nothing like the ones we have experienced on other motorcycles from Classic Legends. It is tuned for low and mid-range and the sprocket size has also gone up. So, when you start accelerating, you'll see the speedometer needle moving quite quickly. It picks-up speeds in a linear fashion till about 80 kmph after which the progress slows down. And this is where the sweet spot of the motorcycle is. There are no vibrations, the engine feels relaxed and still has enough grunt to make quick overtakes. However, as soon as you cross the 90 kmph mark, the vibrations are very evident and they make their presence felt on the grips and the footpegs. We were running the motorcycle without db killers and it sounded quite nice and had a distinct sound to it. However, if your helmet is loud then it might get a bit irritating when you are riding the motorcycle on highways.