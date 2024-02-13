2024 Jawa 350 showcased in a new blue colour. Launch soon

The 2024 Jawa 350 was launched recently bringing significant updates to the retro motorcycle and the manufacturer has now revealed a new colour option on the offering. Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles recently showcased the Jawa 350 Blue at the Mahindra Blues Festival held in Mumbai, confirming that the new colour scheme will make it to showrooms very soon. The new shade is a part of the many changes on the Jawa 350 including its name itself.

The Jawa 350 is presently available in three colours - Maroon, Black, and Mystique Orange. The new Blue shade will certainly grab more attention, not to mention the exclusivity when compared to other options. The blue colour comes with a triple-tone finish on the fuel tank and gets chrome detailing on the sides and a blue finish in the centre. The golden pinstripes across the fuel tank and side panels add to the retro styling.

Also Read : Jawa 350 first ride review: Can it pose a threat to the Royal Enfield Classic 350?

The 2024 Jawa 350 was launched recently with significant upgrades including a longer wheelbase, larger capacity engine, better features and more

The new Jawa 350 has seen major improvements in fit and finish while sporting a longer wheelbase, a higher 178 mm ground clearance and a revised rider triangle for added comfort. The big update has been the new 334 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder motor on the Jawa 350, replacing the 293 cc unit. The motor now develops 21.8 bhp, lower than the older engine, but peak torque has gone up to 28.2 Nm. The bike also comes with a slip-and-assist clutch, disc brakes at either end and dual-channel ABS.

It’s unclear if the Blue colour will attract a higher price tag compared to other colour options. The Jawa 350 is priced at ₹2.14 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and retails alongside the 42, 42 Bobber, and Perak. The bike is now better equipped to take on the Royal Enfield Classic 350, Honda CB350, Harley-Davidson X440, Benelli Imperiale 400 and the like.

First Published Date: