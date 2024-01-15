Saved Articles

HT Auto

Jawa 350 STD

1/14
2/14
3/14
4/14
5/14
6/14
2.44 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Jawa 350 Key Specs
Engine334 cc
Power22.57 PS
Max Torque28.1 Nm
350 STD Latest Updates

350 falls under Cruiser Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of 350 STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 2.44 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of STD is 13.2

  • Fuel Capacity: 13.2 L
  • Max Power: 22.57 PS
  • Engine Type: Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
    Jawa 350 STD Price

    STD
    ₹2.44 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    334 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    2,14,950
    RTO
    17,196
    Insurance
    12,305
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    2,44,451
    EMI@5,254/mo
    Jawa 350 STD Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    13.2 L
    Ground Clearance
    178 mm
    Wheelbase
    1449 mm
    Kerb Weight
    194 kg
    Saddle Height
    790 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    280 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-90/90-18 Rear :-120/80-17
    Rear Brake Diameter
    240 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Spoke
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Tyre Type
    Tube
    Max Power
    22.57 PS
    Stroke
    81x65 mm
    Max Torque
    28.1 Nm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Displacement
    334 cc
    Engine Type
    Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
    Cooling System
    Liquid Cooled
    No Of Cylinders
    1
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Valve Per Cylinder
    4
    Gear Box
    6 Speed
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Emission Type
    bs6-2.0
    Bore
    81 mm
    Tripmeter
    Analogue
    Seat Type
    Single
    Speedometer
    Analogue
    Odometer
    Analogue
    Fuel Gauge
    Yes
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Instrument Console
    Analogue
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    Tail Light
    Bulb
    Turn Signal Lamp
    Bulb
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Headlight
    Halogen
    Jawa 350 STD EMI
    EMI4,729 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    2,20,005
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    2,20,005
    Interest Amount
    63,721
    Payable Amount
    2,83,726

