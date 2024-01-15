350 falls under Cruiser Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of 350 STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 2.44 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of STD is 13.2 350 falls under Cruiser Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of 350 STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 2.44 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of STD is 13.2 L litres. It offers many features like Fuel Gauge, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, Low Fuel Indicator and specs like: Fuel Capacity: 13.2 L Max Power: 22.57 PS Engine Type: Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC ...Read MoreRead Less