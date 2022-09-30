Best Jawa Bikes

In India, there are 5 Jawa Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Jawa 42 Bobber, Jawa 42, Jawa Perak, Jawa 350, Jawa 42 FJ. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 1.59 Lakhs. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.

Best Jawa Bikes Price List (2026) in India

Model NameEx-Showroom Price
Jawa 42 Bobber ₹ 1.93 - 2.16 Lakhs
Jawa 42 ₹ 1.59 - 1.98 Lakhs
Jawa Perak ₹ 2 Lakhs
Jawa 350 ₹ 1.83 - 2.11 Lakhs
Jawa 42 FJ ₹ 1.94 - 2.03 Lakhs

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5 New Jawa Bikes found

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Jawa 42 Bobber Front Left View
1/17

Jawa 42 Bobber

4.4
7
₹1.93 - 2.16 Lakhs
Engine
334 cc
Speed
129 kmph
Mileage
30.56 kmpl
7 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Jawa 42 Front Left View
1/20

Jawa 42

4.1
39
₹1.59 - 1.98 Lakhs
Engine
294.72 cc
Speed
132 kmph
Mileage
35 kmpl
19 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Jawa Perak Front Left View
1/18

Jawa Perak

4.5
2
₹2 Lakhs
Engine
334 cc
Speed
140 kmph
Mileage
34.05 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Jawa 350 Front Left View
1/14

Jawa 350

₹1.83 - 2.11 Lakhs
Engine
334 cc
Speed
125 kmph
Mileage
30 kmpl
5 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Jawa 42 FJ Front Right View
1/16

Jawa 42 FJ

4.8
4
₹1.94 - 2.03 Lakhs
Engine
334 cc
Speed
140 kmph
Mileage
32 kmpl
6 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List

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