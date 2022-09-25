



It was a time of economic recession which meant frugal resources. The first 500 cc model was introduced in 1929. But the Jawa 175, a light machine with fuel efficiency, which came after its 500 cc variant was an instant success till its production was stopped in 1946. Over the years, Jawa went on to introduce many more models.



Jawa came to India in 1960. Ideal Jawa India Limited based in Karnataka’s Mysore produced licensed Jawa motorcycles. The motorcycle has a cult following to date though its production stopped in 1996 mostly due to labour issues and two-stroke engines that Jawa used were going obsolete. In its heyday, Ideal Jawa was exporting its motorcycles to 61 countries.



Jawa was revived in India after Mahindra & Mahindra launched it again under its subsidiary Classic Legends Private Limited. Classic Legends launched three variants Jawa 300, Jawa 42 and Jawa Perak. The motorcycles are priced between Rs 1.67 lakhs to Rs 2.08 ex.showroom. Perak is the costly variant of the three designs. Jawa has a dealer showroom presence in 194 cities. And, the cult following of the brand keeps growing. the production techniques of machines, he did not have any experience with motorcycles. He bought a motorcycle division of Wanderer. The first two letters of Janecek and Wanderer were used to coin the brand name Jawa.It was a time of economic recession which meant frugal resources. The first 500 cc model was introduced in 1929. But the Jawa 175, a light machine with fuel efficiency, which came after its 500 cc variant was an instant success till its production was stopped in 1946. Over the years, Jawa went on to introduce many more models.Jawa came to India in 1960. Ideal Jawa India Limited based in Karnataka’s Mysore produced licensed Jawa motorcycles. The motorcycle has a cult following to date though its production stopped in 1996 mostly due to labour issues and two-stroke engines that Jawa used were going obsolete. In its heyday, Ideal Jawa was exporting its motorcycles to 61 countries.Jawa was revived in India after Mahindra & Mahindra launched it again under its subsidiary Classic Legends Private Limited. Classic Legends launched three variants Jawa 300, Jawa 42 and Jawa Perak. The motorcycles are priced between Rs 1.67 lakhs to Rs 2.08 ex.showroom. Perak is the costly variant of the three designs. Jawa has a dealer showroom presence in 194 cities. And, the cult following of the brand keeps growing. Jawa Bikes Price List (December 2022) in India Jawa Bike Models Ex-ShowRoom Price Jawa 42 ₹ 1.65 - 1.84 Lakhs Jawa Perak ₹ 1.95 - 2.12 Lakhs Jawa Jawa ₹ 1.76 - 1.95 Lakhs

...Read More

Read Less

Jawa was one of the famous brands of motorcycles the country has seen. After a hiatus, Jawa is back in the country with three designs.Jawa hails from the Czech Republic. It was founded by Frantisek Janecek who worked in the armament industry during the war. Though he was familiar with