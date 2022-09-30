In India, there are 5 Jawa Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Jawa 42 Bobber, Jawa 42, Jawa Perak, Jawa 350, Jawa 42 FJ. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at
Rs. 1.59 Lakhs.
To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.
Best Jawa Bikes Price List (2026) in India
|Model Name
|Ex-Showroom Price
|Jawa 42 Bobber
|₹ 1.93 - 2.16 Lakhs
|Jawa 42
|₹ 1.59 - 1.98 Lakhs
|Jawa Perak
|₹ 2 Lakhs
|Jawa 350
|₹ 1.83 - 2.11 Lakhs
|Jawa 42 FJ
|₹ 1.94 - 2.03 Lakhs