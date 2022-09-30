Best Jawa Bikes Price List (2026) in India

Model Name Ex-Showroom Price Jawa 42 Bobber ₹ 1.93 - 2.16 Lakhs Jawa 42 ₹ 1.59 - 1.98 Lakhs Jawa Perak ₹ 2 Lakhs Jawa 350 ₹ 1.83 - 2.11 Lakhs Jawa 42 FJ ₹ 1.94 - 2.03 Lakhs

In India, there are 5 Jawa Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Jawa 42 Bobber, Jawa 42, Jawa Perak, Jawa 350, Jawa 42 FJ. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 1.59 Lakhs. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.