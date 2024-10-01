Jawa 42 FJ Price: Jawa 42 FJ is priced between Rs. 1.99 - 2.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected. How many variants are there for Jawa 42 FJ? The Jawa 42 FJ is available in 6 variants - Dual Channel Aurora Green Matte Spoke, Dual Channel Aurora Green Matte, Dual Channel Cosmo Blue Matte, Dual Channel Mystique Copper, Dual Channel Deep Black Matte Red Clad, Dual Channel Deep Black Matte Black Clad. What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Jawa 42 FJ? Jawa 42 FJ comes with 334 cc engine, and features a Cruiser Bikes body type. Which are the major rivals of Jawa 42 FJ? Jawa 42 FJ rivals are Triumph Speed 400, Triumph Speed T4, Royal Enfield Shotgun 350, Royal Enfield Bullet 350 , Jawa 42 Bobber, Honda Hness CB350.