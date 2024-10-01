HT Auto
Jawa 42 FJ Front Right View
JUST LAUNCHED
Jawa 42 FJ Rear Left View
Jawa 42 FJ Rear Right View
Jawa 42 FJ Cooling System
Jawa 42 FJ Engine
Jawa 42 FJ Front Brake View
JAWA 42 FJ

Launch Date: 3 Sept 2024
5.0
2 Reviews
1.99 - 2.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
About Jawa 42 FJ

Latest Update

  • Jawa 42 FJ 350 in mind? Everything you should know before deliveries begin tomorrow
  • Triumph Speed T4 vs Jawa 42 FJ: Which bike to go for

    • Jawa 42 FJ Price: Jawa 42 FJ is priced between Rs. 1.99 - 2.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected. How many variants are there for Jawa 42 FJ? The Jawa 42 FJ is available in 6 variants - Dual Channel Aurora Green Matte Spoke, Dual Channel Aurora Green Matte, Dual Channel Cosmo Blue Matte, Dual Channel Mystique Copper, Dual Channel Deep Black Matte Red Clad, Dual Channel Deep Black Matte Black Clad. What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Jawa 42 FJ? Jawa 42 FJ comes with 334 cc engine, and features a Cruiser Bikes body type. Which are the major rivals of Jawa 42 FJ? Jawa 42 FJ rivals are Triumph Speed 400, Triumph Speed T4, Royal Enfield Shotgun 350, Royal Enfield Bullet 350 , Jawa 42 Bobber, Honda Hness CB350.

    Jawa 42 FJ Alternatives

    Triumph Speed 400

    Triumph Speed 400

    2.4 Lakhs
    42 FJvsSpeed 400
    Triumph Speed T4

    Triumph Speed T4

    2.17 Lakhs
    42 FJvsSpeed T4
    UPCOMING
    Royal Enfield Shotgun 350

    Royal Enfield Shotgun 350

    2.2 Lakhs Onwards
    Royal Enfield Bullet 350

    Royal Enfield Bullet 350

    1.74 - 2.16 Lakhs
    42 FJvsBullet 350
    Jawa 42 Bobber

    Jawa 42 Bobber

    2.12 - 2.32 Lakhs
    42 FJvs42 Bobber
    Honda Hness CB350

    Honda Hness CB350

    2.1 - 2.16 Lakhs
    Jawa 42 FJ Variants

    Jawa 42 FJ price starts at ₹ 1.99 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 2.2 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Jawa 42 FJ comes in 6 variants. Jawa 42 FJ's top variant is Dual Channel Deep Black Matte Black Clad.

    6 Variants Available
    ₹1.99 Lakhs*
    Engine
    334 cc
    ₹2.1 Lakhs*
    Engine
    334 cc
    ₹2.15 Lakhs*
    Engine
    334 cc
    ₹2.15 Lakhs*
    Engine
    334 cc
    ₹2.2 Lakhs*
    Engine
    334 cc
    ₹2.2 Lakhs*
    Engine
    334 cc
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
    Jawa 42 FJ Specifications and Features

    Max Power28.76 bhp
    Body TypeCruiser Bikes
    Mobile ConnectivityYes
    Traction ControlNo
    HeadlightLED
    Engine334 cc
    View all 42 FJ specs and features

    Jawa 42 FJ comparison with its competitors

    Model Name
    Jawa 42 FJ
    		Triumph Speed 400Triumph Speed T4Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Jawa 42 BobberHonda Hness CB350Royal Enfield Meteor 350Jawa 42Jawa PerakHonda CB350RS
    Price (Ex-Showroom)
    ₹1.99 - 2.2 Lakhs
    ₹2.4 Lakhs
    ₹2.17 Lakhs
    ₹1.74 - 2.16 Lakhs
    ₹2.12 - 2.32 Lakhs
    ₹2.1 - 2.16 Lakhs
    ₹2.06 - 2.3 Lakhs
    ₹1.73 - 1.98 Lakhs
    ₹2.13 Lakhs
    ₹1.9 - 2.19 Lakhs
    Expert Ratings
    -
    -
    -
    -
    -
    3.8 out of 5
    -
    3.5 out of 5
    -
    -
    Engine
    334 cc
    398.15 cc
    398.15 cc
    349-38 cc
    334 cc
    348 cc
    349 cc
    294.72 cc
    334 cc
    348 cc
    Mileage
    -
    34 kmpl
    -
    37 kmpl
    30.6 kmpl
    45.8 kmpl
    41.9 kmpl
    35 kmpl
    34 kmpl
    36 kmpl
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    ABS
    -
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Dual Channel
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Transmission
    Manual
    Manual
    Manual
    Manual
    Manual
    Manual
    Manual
    Manual
    Manual
    Manual

    Popular Jawa Bikes

    • Popular
      View all  Jawa Bikes

      Jawa 42 FJ User Reviews & Ratings

      5
      2 Ratings & Reviews
      1 & aboverating star
      0
      2 & aboverating star
      0
      3 & aboverating star
      0
      4 & aboverating star
      0
      5 ratingrating star
      2
      It's perfect for long touring
      It's look like a god's bike with hyper engine and liquid cooling system that the best way to choose some bike like that instant of other
      By: Abhishek Kushawaha (Oct 1, 2024)
      Read full Review
      Super bike. Look awesome
      This Java looks is better and best performance engine . When started this bike its sound is super . I like this bike
      By: Manish (Sept 12, 2024)
      Read full Review
      Jawa 42 FJ News

      The 2024 Jawa 42 FJ 350 gets a new 334 cc Alpha 2 engine with 28.7 bhp and 29.6 Nm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox with an assist & slipper clutch.
      Jawa 42 FJ 350 in mind? Everything you should know before deliveries begin tomorrow
      1 Oct 2024
      The Triumph Speed T4 becomes the entry point to the company's 400cc lineup. It is priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.17 lakh (ex-showroom).
      Triumph Speed T4 vs Jawa 42 FJ: Which bike to go for
      24 Sept 2024
      The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and the Jawa 42 FJ 350 are two neo-retro roadsters from competing brands. The Hunter 350 is available at a starting ex-showroom price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.50 lakh and the Jawa 42 FJ is priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh.
      Jawa 42 FJ 350 vs Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Which one to buy
      12 Sept 2024
      The new Jawa 42 FJ 350 comes at an ex-showroom starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh and it gets the updated 334 cc single-cylinder engine from the Jaw 350.
      Want to buy a Jawa 42 FJ 350? : Five key highlights you should know
      8 Sept 2024
      The 2024 Jawa 42 FJ 350 gets the new 334 cc Alpha 2 engine with 28.7 bhp and 29.6 Nm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox with an assist & slipper clutch
      Jawa 42 FJ vs Jawa 42: Which one to go for
      7 Sept 2024
      Jawa 42 FJ related Videos

      The 2024 Jawa 42 FJ 350 gets the new 334 cc Alpha 2 engine with 28.7 bhp and 29.6 Nm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox with an assist & slipper clutch
      New Jawa 42 FJ 350 first look: Based on Jawa 42, gets bigger and bolder
      5 Sept 2024
      Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
      Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
      22 May 2023
      The 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 lineup starts from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.75 lakh for the Racing Red paint scheme without the quickshifter. However, adding the quickshifter takes the price to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.92 lakh. The new Bomber Grey paint scheme is priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.97 lakh.
      2024 TVS Apache RR 310 review: Track-ready bike in a budget? Look no further
      27 Sept 2024
      The 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 is now available with new paint schemes, winglets, a bi-directional quickshifter among other key updates.
      2024 TVS Apache RR 310 first look: Check out what has changed
      26 Sept 2024
      Bajaj Auto has launched the world's first CNG-powered motorcycle in an effort to offer more value for money to customers who look for better efficiency and less cost on fuel.
      Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG bike review: Can it trigger a revolution in two-wheelers?
      15 Jul 2024
