The features on these bikes are limited to just commuting. Since they are known for their mileage due to the small engine block and tuning for economy riding, their core capacity is restricted to giving optimum mileage. Bikes under 50,000 are light weight and users take them on the roads as well as off the roads. Some of these bikes are durable and rugged too.



Utility mopeds like TVS XL100 and its variants are available for as cheap as 40,000. Other brands that make bikes under 50,000 include TVS, Bajaj, Hero, and Honda. Electric scooters include Bounce Infinity E1, Ampere Reo, Gemopai Miso, and other indigenous EVs. Bikes Under 50000 Price List (2023) in India Model Name Price TVS XL100 ₹ 39,990 - 54,009 Avon E Scoot ₹ 39,259 - 45,000

Very few two-wheelers exist under this budget. Those who exist however, are commuter bikes and low budget electric scooters.The design aspect of these two-wheelers are basic as they come under the least budget. The minimal design features on these bikes are kept minimal