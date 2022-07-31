HT Auto
Very few two-wheelers exist under this budget. Those who exist however, are commuter bikes and low budget electric scooters.

Design & Performance

The design aspect of these two-wheelers are basic as they come under the least budget. The minimal design features on these bikes are kept minimal

69 Bikes found

  • demo

    TVS XL100

    Add to Compare
    ₹39,990 - 54,009**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    99.0 cc 51.5 kmpl
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    Avon E Scoot

    Add to Compare
    ₹39,259 - 45,000**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    24.0 Kmph65.0 km/charge
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    Komaki Super

    Add to Compare
    ₹29,500**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    60.0 km/charge
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    Ujaas Energy Ujaas eZy

    Add to Compare
    ₹31,880**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    25.0 Kmph60.0 km/charge
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    Hero Lectro C8

    Add to Compare
    ₹32,499**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    Offers expiring soon

  • demo

    Velev Motors VEV 01

    Add to Compare
    ₹32,500**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    25.0 Kmph75.0 km/charge
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo LA

    Add to Compare
    ₹34,880 - 43,974**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    25.0 Kmph60.0 km/charge
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Kross

    Add to Compare
    ₹35,700**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    Essel Energy GET 1

    Add to Compare
    ₹37,500 - 39,500**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    25.0 Kmph30.0 km/charge
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    Polarity Smart Executive

    Add to Compare
    ₹38,000 - 1.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    40.0 Kmph80.0 km/charge
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Huge

    Add to Compare
    ₹38,700**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    Avon E Mate

    Add to Compare
    ₹39,259 - 45,000**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    18.0 Kmph65.0 km/charge
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    Evolet Pony

    Add to Compare
    ₹39,499 - 59,500**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    25.0 Kmph55.0 km/charge
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    Detel EV Easy Plus

    Add to Compare
    ₹39,999**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    60.0 km/charge
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    Polarity Smart Polarity Smart Sport

    Add to Compare
    ₹40,000 - 1.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    45.0 Kmph80.0 km/charge
    Offers expiring soon
  UPCOMING

    Hero Electric A2B

    ₹35,000**Ex-showroom price
    32 Kmph70.0 km/charge
    Expected Launch in Jul 22
  DISCONTINUED

    Hero Lectro Clix

    Add to Compare
    ₹28,999**Last Recorded Price
    Add to Compare
  DISCONTINUED

    Hero Lectro Kinza

    Add to Compare
    ₹28,999**Last Recorded Price
    Add to Compare
  DISCONTINUED

    Hero Lectro C3i

    Add to Compare
    ₹29,999**Last Recorded Price
    Add to Compare
  DISCONTINUED

    Hero Lectro C5i

    Add to Compare
    ₹29,999**Last Recorded Price
    Add to Compare
  DISCONTINUED

    Hero Lectro Kinza 7S

    Add to Compare
    ₹31,000**Last Recorded Price
    Add to Compare
  DISCONTINUED

    Hero Lectro Clix 7S

    Add to Compare
    ₹31,000**Last Recorded Price
    Add to Compare
  DISCONTINUED

    Ampere V48

    Add to Compare
    ₹34,899 - 37,390**Last Recorded Price
    Add to Compare
    25.0 Kmph45.0 km/charge
  DISCONTINUED

    PURE EV Etron Plus

    Add to Compare
    ₹39,999**Last Recorded Price
    Add to Compare
    25.0 Kmph60.0 km/charge

