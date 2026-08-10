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GELIOSE Hope

₹46,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
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Geliose Hope Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    25 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    50 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    4 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    1.15 kWh
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    0.25 kW
View All Hope SpecsView specs icon

Geliose Hope Variants

Geliose Hope price starts at ₹ 46,999 .
1 Variant Available
Hope STD
₹46,999*
25 kmph
50 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Geliose Hope Latest Updates

Calendar icon5 Aug 2026
SIAM supports the E20 ethanol initiative, addressing fuel quality concerns, while MHI lacks a policy for flex-fuel incentives.Read Full Story
Calendar icon21 May 2026
India became the second-largest electric two-wheeler market in 2025, but faced sluggish growth, needing strategies for expansion.Read Full Story
Calendar icon21 May 2026
The Centre's electric bus initiative nears completion, with Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Delhi leading the electrification of public transport.Read Full Story
Calendar icon9 Mar 2026
The electric bus tender has been postponed again, now delayed by a month, continuing a trend of deferrals.Read Full Story

Geliose Hope Visual Comparison

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Geliose Hope comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
Geliose Hope
Geliose Hope image
Rs. 46,999Onwards--DrumDrumSpoke50 km3 Hours 12 Minutes250 W
Essel Energy GET 1Essel Energy GET 1 imageRs. 37,500Onwards-39 kgDrumDrumAlloy40-50 km6-7 Hours250 WHopeVSGET 1
Polarity Smart ExecutivePolarity Smart Executive imageRs. 38,000Onwards
3.51
55 kgDiscDiscSpoke80 km-2.5 kWHopeVSExecutive
Hayasa NirbharHayasa Nirbhar imageRs. 65,550Onwards--DiscDiscAlloy90 km4-4.5 Hrs.230 WHopeVSNirbhar
MOTOVOLT UrbnMOTOVOLT Urbn imageRs. 46,499Onwards-40 kgDiscDiscSpoke105 km--HopeVSUrbn

Geliose Hope Images

Geliose Hope Image 1
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Geliose Hope Colours

Geliose Hope is available in the 1 Colour in India.

Lime Green
Lime green

Geliose Hope Alternatives

Essel Energy GET 1

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Hayasa Nirbhar

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MOTOVOLT Urbn

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46,499 - 52,099
HopevsUrbn

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Geliose Hope Specifications and Features

Max Power250 W
Body TypeMoped
Battery Capacity1.15 kWh
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Range50 km
HeadlightLED
Charging Time4 Hours
Max Speed25 kmph
View all Hope specs and features

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