HT Auto
Home Auto News Vehicle Retail Figures Tumbles In July, Fada Pins Hope On Festive Season

Vehicle retail figures tumbles in July, FADA pins hope on festive season 

FADA data for July shows two-wheeler, passenger vehicle and tractor sales declining.
By : Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 04 Aug 2022, 09:27 AM
File photo used for representational purpose. (AFP)
File photo used for representational purpose. (AFP)
File photo used for representational purpose. (AFP)
File photo used for representational purpose.

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA) on Thursday released vehicle retail data for the month of July and there wasn't much to cheer about the figures. According to FADA data, overall vehicle retail in the month gone by fell by eight per cent when compared to the same month of 2021, and by 20 per cent when compared to July of pre-pandemic 2019.

The two-wheeler segment - often considered the backbone of the Indian automotive sector - remains a major concern with retail dipping by 11 per cent last month. Poor demand from rural areas, high inflation, erratic monsoon and high cost of ownership are some of the factors blamed. Passenger vehicles didn't fare much better either and there was a decline of five per cent despite demand remaining rather robust. FADA also notes that the July figure may be an aberration because the segment is continuing to witness introduction of new models.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki S-presso (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
998 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹4.25Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.79Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.89Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹7Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
998 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.4Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.49Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

The shot in the arm came from the three-wheeler and commercial vehicle segments which saw retails rise by 80 per cent and 27 per cent, respectively.

The path ahead may have opportunities and challenges in equal measure. FADA President Vinkesh Gulati underlines that July tends to be a lean month in terms of vehicle retail owing to the festive period that follows. But while festive period tends to provide a burst of speed, it may not be a walk in the park. “After Russia- Ukraine war, the world is once again facing the threat of Taiwan- China war. Due to this, the threat of semi-conductor shortage is once again looming," said Gulati. “Overall, FADA remains cautiously optimistic due to the above factors as it enters the festival season."

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FADA is especially urging all car manufacturers to recalibrate their supplies as per the market demand and avoid pushing low moving stocks.

First Published Date: 04 Aug 2022, 09:27 AM IST
TAGS: Car sales Auto sales FADA Federation of Automobile Dealers Association
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo use for representational purpose only
Over 52,000 road accidents occurred under 'hit and run' category in 2020
File photo used for representational purpose.
Once more expensive than new models, prices of used cars in UK cool off
The front camera on the Benelli TRK702 sits just beneath the headlamp, while the rear unit comes placed on top of the license plate lamp.
Benelli TRK702 to get front and rear cameras
Workers prepare to catch a ride with a self-driving taxi developed by tech giant Baidu Inc.
Self-driving car with detachable steering unveiled, may hit roads by 2023
Pininfarina Battista comes with a quad motor setup that churns out 1,900 hp power output.
Pininfarina Battista electric hypercar enters production, 150 units to be built

Trending this Week

Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV was launched in India at a starting price of ₹11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The price goes up to ₹23.90 lakh.
Scorpio-N record bookings help Mahindra shares to soar
Toyota Motor has launched a new variant of the flagship SUV Fortuner called Leader in South East Asian markets.
Toyota Fortuner has a new variant, and is the Leader of the pack
National Highway for Electric Vehicle (NHEV) has announced that the trial run for India's first electric highway between Delhi and Jaipur will start from September 9, 2022. (File photo)
Delhi-Jaipur electric highway, India's first, to start trial run from September
Hero Electric will deliver the scooters through showrooms.
Hero Electric to accept bookings online, deliver scooters through showrooms
The National Green Tribunal has ordered phasing out of private and commercial vehicles older than 15 years in West Bengal by the end of this year.
Vehicles older than 15 years to be phased out in this state by year-end: NGT

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ 7,386
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Tiago CNG vs Santro CNG vs WagonR CNG vs Celerio CNG: Price comparison
Tiago CNG vs Santro CNG vs WagonR CNG vs Celerio CNG: Price comparison
Maserati tries to prove a point, offers 10-year warranty for engine and gearbox
Maserati tries to prove a point, offers 10-year warranty for engine and gearbox
West Bengal govt to procure 1180 electric buses from Tata Motors by 2023 end
West Bengal govt to procure 1180 electric buses from Tata Motors by 2023 end
Racist much? ‘Small eyes’ say Chinese drivers on drowsiness detection tech
Racist much? ‘Small eyes’ say Chinese drivers on drowsiness detection tech
BMW 3-Series EV could launch in 2027, to have separate platforms for EV and ICEs
BMW 3-Series EV could launch in 2027, to have separate platforms for EV and ICEs

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city