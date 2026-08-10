Specs & FeaturesRangeImages
1/9
DISCONTINUED

GEMOPAI Miso

₹44,000*
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
Gemopai Miso is discontinued and no longer produced.
Compare
Photos
Specs
News
Variants

Gemopai Miso Alternatives

Geliose Hope

Geliose Hope

46,999
MisovsHope
Essel Energy GET 1

Essel Energy GET 1

37,500 - 41,500
MisovsGET 1
MOTOVOLT Urbn

MOTOVOLT Urbn

46,499 - 52,099
MisovsUrbn

Gemopai Miso Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    30 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    60 - 75 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    3.5 hrs
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    0.25 kW
View All Miso SpecsView specs icon

Gemopai Miso Variants

Gemopai Miso price starts at ₹ 44,000 .
1 Variant Available
Miso STD
₹44,000*
60 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Gemopai Miso Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Miso.
Gemopai Miso
Geliose Hope
VS
Gemopai MisoSelect model
Geliose HopeSelect model
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Footspace View
Headlight View
Rear Tyre View
Left View
Right View
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Preferred Banner

Gemopai Miso comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
Gemopai Miso
Gemopai Miso image
Rs. 44,000Onwards-45 kg--Alloy60-75 km-250 W
Geliose HopeGeliose Hope imageRs. 46,999Onwards--DrumDrumSpoke50 km3 Hours 12 Minutes250 WMisoVSHope
Essel Energy GET 1Essel Energy GET 1 imageRs. 37,500Onwards-39 kgDrumDrumAlloy40-50 km6-7 Hours250 WMisoVSGET 1
MOTOVOLT UrbnMOTOVOLT Urbn imageRs. 46,499Onwards-40 kgDiscDiscSpoke105 km--MisoVSUrbn

Gemopai Miso Images

Gemopai Miso Image 1
Gemopai Miso Image 2
Gemopai Miso Image 3
Gemopai Miso Image 4
Gemopai Miso Image 5
Gemopai Miso Image 6

News

Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
10 Aug 2026
Kia Syros EV HTX 51.4 kWh combines the longest claimed range with practical features aimed at everyday driving.
If I was buying the Kia Syros EV, this is the variant I would pick
10 Aug 2026
The 390 Duke uses a single-cylinder engine that is liquid cooled.
3 bikes I would buy if I was upgrading from KTM 390 Duke
10 Aug 2026
The updated Bajaj Pulsar 150 is arriving at select dealerships, featuring design changes, a new LED headlight, and Bluetooth connectivity. The launch is expected to happen soon.
Confirmed: New Pulsar 150 to get all these changes
10 Aug 2026
5 electric cars I would buy if I was upgrading from the first-gen Tiago EV
5 electric cars I would buy if I was upgrading from the first-gen Tiago EV
10 Aug 2026
View all
  News

Gemopai Miso Specifications and Features

Max Power250 W
Battery Capacity17.5 Ah
Body TypeMoped
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Range60-75 km
HeadlightYes
Charging Time3-4 Hours
Max Speed25-35 kmph
View all Miso specs and features

Popular Gemopai Bikes

  • Popular
View all  Gemopai Bikes

Top Electric Bikes

Ather Energy Rizta

Ather Energy Rizta

₹1.17 - 1.8 Lakhs
TVS iQube

TVS iQube

₹1.15 - 1.71 Lakhs
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Ampere Magnus Grand
BMW CE-04

BMW CE-04

₹15.25 Lakhs
Revolt Motors RV400

Revolt Motors RV400

₹1.4 Lakhs Onwards
View allPopular Electric Bikes

Popular Moped Bikes

Detel EV Veeru

Detel EV Veeru

70,000
Veeru Price in Delhi
Essel Energy GET 1

Essel Energy GET 1

37,500 - 41,500
GET 1 Price in Delhi
Fidato Evtech Loder

Fidato Evtech Loder

83,490
Loder Price in Delhi
Geliose Hope

Geliose Hope

46,999
Hope Price in Delhi
Hayasa Nirbhar

Hayasa Nirbhar

65,550
Nirbhar Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Moped Bikes

view all specs and features