Gemopai Miso Key Specs
- Speed30 kmph
- Range60 - 75 km
- Charging3.5 hrs
- Motor Power0.25 kW
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|Gemopai Miso
|Rs. 44,000Onwards
|-
|45 kg
|-
|-
|Alloy
|60-75 km
|-
|250 W
|Geliose Hope
|Rs. 46,999Onwards
|-
|-
|Drum
|Drum
|Spoke
|50 km
|3 Hours 12 Minutes
|250 W
|MisoVSHope
|Essel Energy GET 1
|Rs. 37,500Onwards
|-
|39 kg
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|40-50 km
|6-7 Hours
|250 W
|MisoVSGET 1
|MOTOVOLT Urbn
|Rs. 46,499Onwards
|-
|40 kg
|Disc
|Disc
|Spoke
|105 km
|-
|-
|MisoVSUrbn
|Max Power
|250 W
|Battery Capacity
|17.5 Ah
|Body Type
|Moped
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Range
|60-75 km
|Headlight
|Yes
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hours
|Max Speed
|25-35 kmph
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