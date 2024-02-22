Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Essel Energy GET 1 on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 37,500.
The on road price for Essel Energy GET 1 top variant goes up to Rs. 39,500 in Delhi.
The lowest price
Essel Energy GET 1 on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 37,500.
The on road price for Essel Energy GET 1 top variant goes up to Rs. 39,500 in Delhi.
The lowest price model is Essel Energy GET 1 11AH Li and the most priced model is Essel Energy GET 1 13AH Li.
Visit your nearest
Essel Energy GET 1 dealers and showrooms in Delhi for best offers.
Essel Energy GET 1 on road price breakup in Delhi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Essel Energy GET 1 is mainly compared to Detel EV Easy Plus which starts at Rs. 39,999 in Delhi and Gemopai Miso starting at Rs. 44,000 in Delhi.
Variants On-Road Price Essel Energy GET 1 11AH Li ₹ 37,500 Essel Energy GET 1 13AH Li ₹ 39,500
*Ex-showroom price