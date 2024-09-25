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MOTOVOLT Urbn Yellow Colour

₹46,499 - 52,099*
*Ex-showroom price
EMIs starting from ₹943
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
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Specs
Colours
Variants

Urbn Yellow Colour

Blue
Orange
Yellow
White
Yellow

MOTOVOLT Urbn Images

MOTOVOLT Urbn Image 1
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MOTOVOLT Urbn Image 3
MOTOVOLT Urbn Image 4
MOTOVOLT Urbn Image 5

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