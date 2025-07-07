MOTOVOLT Urbn price starts at ₹ 46,499 and goes up to ₹ 52,099 (Ex-showroom). MOTOVOLT Urbn comes in 2 variants. MOTOVOLT Urbn's top variant is Smart Plus.
Category Average: 33.64 kmph
Urbn: 25.0 kmph
Category Average: 85.23 km
Urbn: 105.0 km
Category Average: 5.15 hrs
Urbn: 4.0 hrs
Category Average: 0.9 kwh
Urbn: 0.72 kwh
|Body Type
|Moped Bikes
|Battery Capacity
|0.72 kWh
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Headlight
|LED
|Range
|105 km
|Charging Time
|4 Hours
|Max Speed
|25 kmph
MOTOVOLT Urbn
MOTOVOLT Urbn
₹46,499*
₹46,354*
₹46,990*
₹46,990*
₹49,990*
₹49,999*
₹49,000*
Kerb Weight
40 kg
Kerb Weight
89 kg
Kerb Weight
21.4 kg
Kerb Weight
21.8 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
-
Length
1700 mm
Length
1895 mm
Length
-
Length
1780 mm
Length
-
Length
1280 mm
Length
1710 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Steel Wheels
Wheel Type
-
Body Type
-
Body Type
-
Body Type
Cycles
Body Type
Cycles
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Cycles
*Ex-showroom price
