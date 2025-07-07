PriceSpecs & FeaturesRangeImages
MOTOVOLT Urbn

Launched in Jul 2022
46,499 - 52,099**Ex-showroom price
Speed

Category Average: 33.64 kmph

Urbn: 25.0 kmph

Range

Category Average: 85.23 km

Urbn: 105.0 km

Charging

Category Average: 5.15 hrs

Urbn: 4.0 hrs

Battery

Category Average: 0.9 kwh

Urbn: 0.72 kwh

View all Urbn Specs and Features

MOTOVOLT Urbn Latest Updates

MOTOVOLT Urbn Variants

MOTOVOLT Urbn price starts at ₹ 46,499 and goes up to ₹ 52,099 (Ex-showroom). MOTOVOLT Urbn comes in 2 variants. MOTOVOLT Urbn's top variant is Smart Plus.
2 Variants Available
Urbn STD
₹46,499*
25 kmph
105 km
Urbn Smart Plus
₹52,099*
25 kmph
105 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
MOTOVOLT Urbn Specifications and Features

Body TypeMoped Bikes
Battery Capacity0.72 kWh
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
HeadlightLED
Range105 km
Charging Time4 Hours
Max Speed25 kmph
View all Urbn specs and features

MOTOVOLT Urbn comparison with similar bikes

    View all MOTOVOLT Bikes

    MOTOVOLT Urbn News

     MOTOVOLT Urbn News

    MOTOVOLT Urbn FAQs

    The top variant of MOTOVOLT Urbn is the Smart Plus.
    The MOTOVOLT Urbn is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 105 km, it has a charging time of 4 Hours and a battery capacity of 0.72 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.
    The MOTOVOLT Urbn offers 2 variants. The lowest variant, STD is priced at Rs. 46,499 (ex-showroom), while the top variant, Smart Plus is priced at Rs. 52,099 (ex-showroom).
    The MOTOVOLT Urbn is an electricMoped Bikes, powered by a high-capacity 0.72 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 105 km on a single charge.
    The MOTOVOLT Urbn has a charging time of 4 Hours, making it convenient for riders to recharge the battery overnight or during work hours for a full day of riding.

