Which is the top variant of MOTOVOLT Urbn? The top variant of MOTOVOLT Urbn is the Smart Plus.

What are the key specifications of the MOTOVOLT Urbn? The MOTOVOLT Urbn is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 105 km, it has a charging time of 4 Hours and a battery capacity of 0.72 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the MOTOVOLT Urbn have, and what is the price range? The MOTOVOLT Urbn offers 2 variants. The lowest variant, STD is priced at Rs. 46,499 (ex-showroom), while the top variant, Smart Plus is priced at Rs. 52,099 (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for MOTOVOLT Urbn? The MOTOVOLT Urbn is an electricMoped Bikes, powered by a high-capacity 0.72 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 105 km on a single charge.