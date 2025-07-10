Which is the top variant of MOTOVOLT Hum? The top variant of MOTOVOLT Hum is the Smart Plus Long Range Fast Charge.

What are the key specifications of the MOTOVOLT Hum? The MOTOVOLT Hum is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 45-105 km, it has a charging time of 3-4 Hours and a battery capacity of 0.21-0.53 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the MOTOVOLT Hum have, and what is the price range? The MOTOVOLT Hum offers 8 variants. The lowest variant, Standard Normal Range is priced at Rs. 33,249 (ex-showroom), while the top variant, Smart Plus Long Range Fast Charge is priced at Rs. 46,434 (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for MOTOVOLT Hum? The MOTOVOLT Hum is an electricCycles, powered by a high-capacity 0.21-0.53 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 45-105 km on a single charge.