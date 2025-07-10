MOTOVOLT Hum price starts at ₹ 33,249 and goes up to ₹ 46,434 (Ex-showroom). MOTOVOLT Hum comes in 8 variants. MOTOVOLT Hum's top variant is Smart Plus Long Range Fast Charge.
Category Average: 33.18 kmph
Hum: 25.0 kmph
Category Average: 58.41 km
Hum: 75.0 km
Category Average: 4.05 hrs
Hum: 3.5 hrs
Category Average: 0.55 kwh
Hum: 0.21 - 0.53 kwh
|Body Type
|Cycles
|Battery Capacity
|0.21-0.53 kWh
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Headlight
|LED
|Range
|45-105 km
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hours
|Max Speed
|25 kmph
MOTOVOLT Hum
₹33,249*
₹32,500*
₹34,999*
₹34,999*
₹35,999*
₹30,000*
₹38,000*
Kerb Weight
27 kg
Kerb Weight
34 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
22.38 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
55 kg
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
-
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
-
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
-
Wheel Type
Spoke
Body Type
Cycles
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Cycles
Body Type
Cycles
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Cycles
Body Type
-
