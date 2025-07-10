PriceSpecs & FeaturesRangeImages
MOTOVOLT Hum Left View1/6

MOTOVOLT Hum

Launched in Jun 2022
33,249 - 46,434**Ex-showroom price
Hum Key Specs

View all Hum Specs and Features

MOTOVOLT Hum Latest Updates

MOTOVOLT Hum Variants

MOTOVOLT Hum price starts at ₹ 33,249 and goes up to ₹ 46,434 (Ex-showroom). MOTOVOLT Hum comes in 8 variants. MOTOVOLT Hum's top variant is Smart Plus Long Range Fast Charge.
8 Variants Available
Hum Standard Normal Range
₹33,249*
25 kmph
45 km
Hum Standard Mid Range
₹36,175*
25 kmph
75 km
Hum Smart Plus Normal Range
₹37,359*
25 kmph
45 km
Hum Standard Long Range
₹39,753*
25 kmph
105 km
Hum Smart Plus Mid Range
₹40,455*
25 kmph
75 km
Hum Standard Long Range Fast Charge
₹43,434*
25 kmph
105 km
Hum Smart Plus Long Range
₹43,834*
25 kmph
105 km
Hum Smart Plus Long Range Fast Charge
₹46,434*
25 kmph
105 km
MOTOVOLT Hum Images

MOTOVOLT Hum Image 1
MOTOVOLT Hum Image 2
MOTOVOLT Hum Image 3
MOTOVOLT Hum Image 4
MOTOVOLT Hum Image 5
MOTOVOLT Hum Image 6

MOTOVOLT Hum Specifications and Features

Body TypeCycles
Battery Capacity0.21-0.53 kWh
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
HeadlightLED
Range45-105 km
Charging Time3-4 Hours
Max Speed25 kmph
MOTOVOLT Hum comparison with similar bikes

MOTOVOLT Hum
Velev Motors VEV 01
EMotorad X3
EMotorad T-Rex-Air
Komaki Xone
Felidae Electric Maven
Polarity Smart Executive
₹33,249*
₹32,500*
₹34,999*
₹34,999*
₹35,999*
₹30,000*
₹38,000*
Kerb Weight
27 kg
Kerb Weight
34 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
22.38 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
55 kg
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
-
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
-
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
-
Wheel Type
Spoke
Body Type
Cycles
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Cycles
Body Type
Cycles
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Cycles
Body Type
-
Popular MOTOVOLT Bikes

    View all MOTOVOLT Bikes

    MOTOVOLT Hum FAQs

    The top variant of MOTOVOLT Hum is the Smart Plus Long Range Fast Charge.
    The MOTOVOLT Hum is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 45-105 km, it has a charging time of 3-4 Hours and a battery capacity of 0.21-0.53 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.
    The MOTOVOLT Hum offers 8 variants. The lowest variant, Standard Normal Range is priced at Rs. 33,249 (ex-showroom), while the top variant, Smart Plus Long Range Fast Charge is priced at Rs. 46,434 (ex-showroom).
    The MOTOVOLT Hum is an electricCycles, powered by a high-capacity 0.21-0.53 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 45-105 km on a single charge.
    The MOTOVOLT Hum has a charging time of 3-4 Hours, making it convenient for riders to recharge the battery overnight or during work hours for a full day of riding.

