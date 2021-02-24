Which is the top variant of EMotorad T-Rex-Air? The top variant of EMotorad T-Rex-Air is the 29.

What are the key specifications of the EMotorad T-Rex-Air? The EMotorad T-Rex-Air is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 50 km, it has a charging time of 4-5 Hours and a battery capacity of 10.2 Ah providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the EMotorad T-Rex-Air have, and what is the price range? The EMotorad T-Rex-Air offers 2 variants. The lowest variant, 27.5 is priced at Rs. 34,999 (ex-showroom), while the top variant, 29 is priced at Rs. 34,999 (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for EMotorad T-Rex-Air? The EMotorad T-Rex-Air is an electric Cycle, powered by a high-capacity 10.2 Ah battery. It offers an impressive range of 50 km on a single charge.