|Battery Capacity
|10.2 Ah
|Max Speed
|25 kmph
|Range
|50 km
|Charging time
|4-5 Hours
EMotorad T-Rex-Air price starts at ₹ 34,999 and goes up to ₹ 34,999 (Ex-showroom). EMotorad T-Rex-Air comes in 2 variants. EMotorad T-Rex-Air's top variant is 29.
|Body Type
|Cycle
|Model Name
EMotorad T-Rex-Air
|EMotorad X3
|EMotorad Legend 07
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹34,999 Onwards
₹32,999
₹29,999
|Battery Capacity
10.2 Ah
0.084 kWh
0.5 kWh
|Range
50 km
35-40 km
40 km
|Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
|Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
