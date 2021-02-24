HT Auto
EMotorad T-Rex-Air

EMOTORAD T-Rex-Air

Launch Date: 24 Feb 2021
34,999* OnwardsGet on road price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
EMotorad T-Rex-Air Key Specs
Battery Capacity10.2 Ah
Max Speed25 kmph
Range50 km
Charging time4-5 Hours
View all T-Rex-Air specs and features

EMotorad T-Rex-Air Alternatives

EMotorad X3

EMotorad X3

32,999
T-Rex-AirvsX3
EMotorad Legend 07

EMotorad Legend 07

29,999
T-Rex-AirvsLegend 07
UPCOMING
LML Orion

LML Orion

40,000 Onwards
EMotorad T-Rex-Air Variants

EMotorad T-Rex-Air price starts at ₹ 34,999 and goes up to ₹ 34,999 (Ex-showroom). EMotorad T-Rex-Air comes in 2 variants. EMotorad T-Rex-Air's top variant is 29.

2 Variants Available
₹34,999*
Speed
25 kmph
Range
50 km
Seat Type: Single
Battery Capacity: 10.2 Ah
₹34,999*
Speed
25 kmph
Range
50 km
Seat Type: Single
Battery Capacity: 10.2 Ah
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
EMotorad T-Rex-Air Specifications and Features

Body TypeCycle
Battery Capacity10.2 Ah
Charging PointYes
Range50 km
HeadlightLED
Charging Time4-5 Hours
View all T-Rex-Air specs and features

EMotorad T-Rex-Air comparison with its competitors

Model Name
EMotorad T-Rex-Air
EMotorad X3EMotorad Legend 07
Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹34,999 Onwards
₹32,999
₹29,999
Battery Capacity
10.2 Ah
0.084 kWh
0.5 kWh
Range
50 km
35-40 km
40 km
Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic

Popular EMotorad Bikes

  • Popular
    View all EMotorad Bikes

    EMotorad News

    EMotorad presents the Kalki Limited Edition Doodle V3 in partnership with the upcoming action-adventure film, Kalki: 2898 AD.
    EMotorad reveals limited edition Kalki-themed e-bicycle. Check details
    20 Jun 2024
    MS Dhoni was recently spotted riding the EMotorad Doodle V3 electric bicycle worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>52,999
    MS Dhoni gets the EMotorad Doodle V3 e-cycle. Check out its price
    29 Mar 2024
    Ther are several electric cycles in the Indian market that one can buy,
    Top electric cycles in India that can help you beat daily traffic in an affordable way
    18 May 2023
    The EMotorad Doodle V2 gets a dedicated headlight and horn module
    This fat-tyre electric bicycle can be folded and stored in your car's boot
    14 Nov 2022
    Conventional yet sleek, the EMotorad LilE has a design that is catchy enough to grab eyeballs and yet compact for easy storage.
    EMotorad LilE ride review: Merry little e-kick scooter goes beyond age barriers
    25 Jul 2022
      News

    Videos

    Bajaj Auto has launched the world's first CNG-powered motorcycle in an effort to offer more value for money to customers who look for better efficiency and less cost on fuel.
    Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG bike review: Can it trigger a revolution in two-wheelers?
    15 Jul 2024
    Ultraviolette has launched the updated version of the F77 Mach 2 and F77 Mach 2 Recon at introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.99 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.99 lakh respectively.
    Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 video review: Is it better than its predecessor?
    8 Jul 2024
    Bajaj has launched the Freedom CNG bike at starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 in India. The world's first CNG bike gets a 125-cc engine and comes with dual fuel tank offering 2-kg cylinder for CNG and 2-litre tank for petrol.
    Bajaj Freedom, world's first CNG motorcycle, launched in India: First look
    5 Jul 2024
    The BGauss RUV 350 gets a 3.4 kW motor with 165 Nm of peak torque. The motor has been mounted on to the rear wheel
    Watch: BGauss RUV 350 electric scooter key features explained
    26 Jun 2024
    Toyota Motor has introduced its most accessible SUV in the country in the form of the new Urban Cruiser Taisor. The new Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is priced from Rx 7.73 lakh onwards (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is a subcompact SUV based on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx.
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor review: Can it replicate Maruti Fronx’s success?
    11 Jun 2024
    EMotorad T-Rex-Air FAQs

    The top variant of EMotorad T-Rex-Air is the 29.
    The EMotorad T-Rex-Air is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 50 km, it has a charging time of 4-5 Hours and a battery capacity of 10.2 Ah providing efficient and powerful performance.
    The EMotorad T-Rex-Air offers 2 variants. The lowest variant, 27.5 is priced at Rs. 34,999 (ex-showroom), while the top variant, 29 is priced at Rs. 34,999 (ex-showroom).
    The EMotorad T-Rex-Air is an electric Cycle, powered by a high-capacity 10.2 Ah battery. It offers an impressive range of 50 km on a single charge.
    The EMotorad T-Rex-Air has a charging time of 4-5 Hours, making it convenient for riders to recharge the battery overnight or during work hours for a full day of riding.

