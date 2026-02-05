MOTOVOLT Hum comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Hum starts at Rs. 33,249 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, MOTOVOLT Hum sits in the Cycles segment in the Indian market.
MOTOVOLT Hum price starts at ₹ 33,249 and goes up to ₹ 46,434 (Ex-showroom). MOTOVOLT Hum comes in 8 variants. MOTOVOLT Hum's top variant is Smart Plus Long Range Fast Charge
₹33,249*
25 Kmph
45 Km
₹36,175*
25 Kmph
75 Km
₹37,359*
25 Kmph
45 Km
₹39,753*
25 Kmph
105 Km
₹40,455*
25 Kmph
75 Km
₹43,434*
25 Kmph
105 Km
₹43,834*
25 Kmph
105 Km
₹46,434*
25 Kmph
105 Km
*Ex-showroom price
