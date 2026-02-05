hamburger icon
MOTOVOLT Hum Left View
MOTOVOLT Hum Pandle View
MOTOVOLT Hum Rear Tyre View
MOTOVOLT Hum Seat View
MOTOVOLT Hum Speedometer View
MOTOVOLT Hum Front View
MOTOVOLT Hum Specifications

MOTOVOLT Hum starting price is Rs. 33,249 in India. MOTOVOLT Hum is available in 8 variant and
33,249 - 46,434*
*Ex-showroom price
MOTOVOLT Hum Specs

MOTOVOLT Hum comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Hum starts at Rs. 33,249 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, MOTOVOLT Hum sits in the Cycles segment in the Indian market.

MOTOVOLT Hum Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Smart Plus Long Range Fast Charge
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Length
1850 mm
Kerb Weight
27 kg
Height
1010 mm
Width
645 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-660.4 mm,Rear :-660.4 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-2.10-26, Rear :- 2.10-26
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke
Tyre Type
Tube
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Range
105 km
Max Speed
25 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
Spring operated
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic coil spring

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Seat Type
Single
Gradeability
7 Degree
Console
Digital
Additional Features
GPS, Location Tracking
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Display
Yes

Charging

Charging at Home
Yes

Electricals

Battery Warranty
3 Years
Battery Capacity
0.53 kWh
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion

MOTOVOLT Hum Variants & Price List

MOTOVOLT Hum price starts at ₹ 33,249 and goes up to ₹ 46,434 (Ex-showroom). MOTOVOLT Hum comes in 8 variants. MOTOVOLT Hum's top variant is Smart Plus Long Range Fast Charge

