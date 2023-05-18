Which is the top variant of Hero Lectro WINN-X? Hero Lectro WINN-X comes in a single variant which is the STD.

What are the key specifications of the Hero Lectro WINN-X? The Hero Lectro WINN-X is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 70-75 km, it has a charging time of 7 Hrs and a battery capacity of 14.5 Ah providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the Hero Lectro WINN-X have, and what is the price range? The Hero Lectro WINN-X offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 49,999 (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for Hero Lectro WINN-X? The Hero Lectro WINN-X is an electric Cycles, powered by a high-capacity 14.5 Ah battery. It offers an impressive range of 70-75 km on a single charge.