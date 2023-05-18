|Battery Capacity
|14.5 Ah
|Max Speed
|25 kmph
|Range
|70-75 km
|Charging time
|7 Hrs.
Hero Lectro WINN-X price starts at ₹ 49,999 .
|Model Name
Hero Lectro WINN-X
|Yulu Wynn
|Ampere Magnus
|Okinawa R30
|Hero Electric Flash
|BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric LoEV
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹49,999
₹55,555
₹49,999 - 65,990
₹58,992
₹59,640
₹59,900
|Battery Capacity
14.5 Ah
51 V,19.3 Ah, LFP
38.25 Ah
1.25 KWH
1.536 kWh
3.1 kWh
|Range
70-75 km
68 km/charge
45.0
60 km/charge
85 km
60 km
|Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
|ABS
-
-
-
No
-
-
|Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
