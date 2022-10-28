HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles This Hero Lectro Electric Cycle Has 30 Km Range, Costs Less Than Iphone 11

This Hero Lectro electric cycle has 30-km range, costs less than iPhone 11

The newly-introduced H3 and H5 electric cycles from Hero Lectro claim to offer a robust ride experience.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 Oct 2022, 12:36 PM
The H5 electric cycle from Hero Lectro.
The H5 electric cycle from Hero Lectro.
The H5 electric cycle from Hero Lectro.
The H5 electric cycle from Hero Lectro.

Hero Lectro, the electric cycle arm of Hero Cycles, on Friday launched two new models for the Indian market with the H3 priced at 27,449 and the H5 at 28,449. Looking at further gaining from the growing popularity of electric cycles in urban Indian centers, Hero Lectro is underlining the feature lists and robust build of both new models to find newer takers.

The Hero Lectro H3 and H5 is aimed straight at first-time buyers of electric cycles and claim to have a per-charge range of up to 30 kms on assisted pedaling or up to 25 kms on throttle-only mode. The IP67 Li-ion 5.8Ah Intube battery - which is IP67 rated for being waterproof - can be powered to full in around four hours.

Similar Products

Find More Cars
Hero Lectro Kinza 7s (HT Auto photo)
Hero Lectro Kinza 7s
₹31,000 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hero Lectro Clix (HT Auto photo)
Hero Lectro Clix
₹28,999 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hero Lectro Clix 7s (HT Auto photo)
Hero Lectro Clix 7s
₹31,000 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hero Lectro F6i (HT Auto photo)
Hero Lectro F6i
₹49,000 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hero Lectro C4 (HT Auto photo)
Hero Lectro C4
₹23,999 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hero Lectro C5 (HT Auto photo)
Hero Lectro C5
₹24,999 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

A 250W BLDC rear hub motor also promises to offer a smoother ride experience while there is a smart LED display fitted on the handlebar of both cycles. Both models also offer an industry-first dual disc brake set up. The carbon steel frame and dust-protection guarantee are some of the other highlights.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

While long-distance commutes within city limits are not common in most Indian metropolitans, electric cycles are being propped up as a synthesis between those who want to cover short distances while also turning to cycling as a form of exercise. During the Covid lockdown periods, sales of cycles and electric cycles surged but even now, the demand remains largely positive. “Our latest campaign, #HopOntoElectric, encourages greater adoption of e-cycles in our collective effort towards sustainability. We want to change the way Indians commute by providing customers with the latest technology in active mobility solutions," said Aditya Munjal, Director, Hero Cycles, in a press statement issued by the company.

 

First Published Date: 28 Oct 2022, 12:36 PM IST
TAGS: Hero Lectro EV Electric cycle
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

New Delhi, Oct 18: Volunteers hold placards at a traffic point as part of the Delhi government's Red Light On, Gaadi Off campaign to reduce pollution level in the national capital, at ITO, in New Delhi on Monday.
Delhi government's ‘Red light on, Gaadi off’ campaign launch postponed
GMC Hummer EV comes as one of the most ambitious product from the US auto major.
GMC Hummer EV recalled over battery pack sealing issue, 735 units affected
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 with alloy wheels spotted on Indian roads.
6 new Royal Enfield motorcycles to launch in India: Check details
Sauber will race with engines powered by Audi from the F1 2026 season.
Audi makes it official, will enter Formula One as engine partner to Sauber
Ola Electric is using a single telescopic front suspension. (Photo courtesy: Facebook/Sanjeev Jain)
Ola S1 Pro electric scooter's front suspension breaks soon after delivery

Trending this Week

MG Motor is expected to drive in the new Hector SUV post Diwali, while Jeep India has already confirmed that the 2022 Grand Cherokee will make its debut in November.
MG Hector to Toyota Innova HyCross: Five cars expected to launch in November
Ola_S1_Air_main
Watch out Honda Activa, Ola S1 Air is here
AFP_9L69QG_1629360297951
Numbers matter for Ola Electric CEO
Toyota_Innova_Hycross_1666670782415
Toyota is bringing a new MPV in India
MG_Hector_Jeep_Grand_Chrokee_1666339796986
Five cars you can look forward to in November

Explore Car EMI’s

Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
EMI starts from
₹ 23,770
Kia Carens
Kia Carens
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

Kawasaki previews its first electric motorcycle, will launch this year
Kawasaki previews its first electric motorcycle, will launch this year
This Hero Lectro electric cycle has 30-km range, costs less than iPhone 11
This Hero Lectro electric cycle has 30-km range, costs less than iPhone 11
Want to own Toyota HyRyder SUV without buying one? Here's how you can do it
Want to own Toyota HyRyder SUV without buying one? Here's how you can do it
Jeep Grand Cherokee coming in hot to India
Jeep Grand Cherokee coming in hot to India
Maker of Ambassador cars inches closer to be reborn as EV maker
Maker of Ambassador cars inches closer to be reborn as EV maker

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city