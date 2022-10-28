This Hero Lectro electric cycle has 30-km range, costs less than iPhone 11

Hero Lectro, the electric cycle arm of Hero Cycles, on Friday launched two new models for the Indian market with the H3 priced at ₹27,449 and the H5 at ₹28,449. Looking at further gaining from the growing popularity of electric cycles in urban Indian centers, Hero Lectro is underlining the feature lists and robust build of both new models to find newer takers.

The Hero Lectro H3 and H5 is aimed straight at first-time buyers of electric cycles and claim to have a per-charge range of up to 30 kms on assisted pedaling or up to 25 kms on throttle-only mode. The IP67 Li-ion 5.8Ah Intube battery - which is IP67 rated for being waterproof - can be powered to full in around four hours.

A 250W BLDC rear hub motor also promises to offer a smoother ride experience while there is a smart LED display fitted on the handlebar of both cycles. Both models also offer an industry-first dual disc brake set up. The carbon steel frame and dust-protection guarantee are some of the other highlights.

While long-distance commutes within city limits are not common in most Indian metropolitans, electric cycles are being propped up as a synthesis between those who want to cover short distances while also turning to cycling as a form of exercise. During the Covid lockdown periods, sales of cycles and electric cycles surged but even now, the demand remains largely positive. “Our latest campaign, #HopOntoElectric, encourages greater adoption of e-cycles in our collective effort towards sustainability. We want to change the way Indians commute by providing customers with the latest technology in active mobility solutions," said Aditya Munjal, Director, Hero Cycles, in a press statement issued by the company.

