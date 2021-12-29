|Battery Capacity
|6.4 Ah
|Max Speed
|25 kmph
|Range
|25 km
|Charging time
|4 Hrs.
Hero Lectro F3i price starts at ₹ 42,999 .
₹42,999*
25 Kmph
25 Km
|Body Type
|Electric Cycles
|Model Name
Hero Lectro F3i
|Avon E Scoot
|Komaki XGT KM
|Lohia Oma Star
|YObykes Yo Drift
|Geliose Hope
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹42,999
₹39,259
₹42,500
₹41,444
₹51,000
₹46,999 Onwards
|Battery Capacity
6.4 Ah
20 Ah
28 Ah
20 Ah
60 V/20 Ah
48 V/30 Ah
|Range
25 km
65 km
130-150 Km
60 Km
60 km/charge
75 km/charge
|Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
|ABS
-
No
-
-
-
-
|Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
