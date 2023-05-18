HT Auto
Hero Lectro H5 Right Side View
Hero Lectro H5 Handle View
Hero Lectro H5 Rear Wheel View
Hero Lectro H5 Seat View
Hero Lectro H5 Brand Name View
Hero Lectro H5 Break View
Hero Lectro H5

Hero Lectro H5 starting price is Rs. 25,999 in India. Hero Lectro H5 is available in 1 variant and
25,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Hero Lectro H5 Key Specs
Battery Capacity1.56 kWh
Max Speed25 kmph
Range30 km
Charging time4 Hrs.
View all H5 specs and features

Hero Lectro H5 Alternatives

Avon E Plus

Avon E Plus

21,735 - 25,000
H5vsE Plus
Avon E Lite

Avon E Lite

28,000
H5vsE Lite
Hero Lectro H3

Hero Lectro H3

24,499
H5vsH3
Hero Lectro C5

Hero Lectro C5

24,999 Onwards
H5vsC5
Hero Lectro C3

Hero Lectro C3

23,999 Onwards
H5vsC3

Hero Lectro H5 Variants & Price

Hero Lectro H5 price starts at ₹ 25,999 .

STD
25,999*
25 Kmph
30 Km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
Hero Lectro H5 Specifications and Features

Body TypeElectric Cycles
Battery Capacity1.56 kWh
Charging Point4 Hrs.
HeadlightLED
Range30 km
Charging Time4 Hrs.
View all H5 specs and features

Hero Lectro H5 comparison with its competitors

Model Name
Hero Lectro H5
Avon E PlusAvon E LiteHero Lectro H3Hero Lectro C5Hero Lectro C3
Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹25,999
₹21,735 - 25,000
₹28,000
₹24,499
₹24,999 Onwards
₹23,999 Onwards
Battery Capacity
1.56 kWh
12 Ah
12 Ah
1.56 kWh
5.8 Ah
5.8 Ah
Range
30 km
50 km
50 km
30 km
30 km
30 km
Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
ABS
-
No
No
-
-
-
Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic

Popular Hero Lectro Bikes

  • Popular
    View all Hero Lectro Bikes

    Hero Lectro News

    Ther are several electric cycles in the Indian market that one can buy,
    Top electric cycles in India that can help you beat daily traffic in an affordable way
    18 May 2023
    The H5 electric cycle from Hero Lectro.
    This Hero Lectro electric cycle has 30-km range, costs less than iPhone 11
    28 Oct 2022
    The Delhi government has approved as many as 11 electric cycle models from four different companies which are eligible for subsidy under its EV Policy, including Hero Lectro.
    Hero Lectro electric cycles become 7,500 cheaper with Delhi govt EV subsidy
    27 Jun 2022
    File photo of a Hero Lectro electric cycle
    Hero Lectro strengthens digital presence with AR-based website for its e-cycles
    11 Apr 2022
    The first 1,000 buyers of passenger e-cycles will also be given an additional subsidy of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,000.
    Delhi govt to provide subsidy of 5,500 to first 10,000 buyers of e-cycles
    9 Apr 2022
    View all
      News

    Videos

    Bajaj Auto has introduced the 2024 Pulsar N250 motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex-showroom).
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launched: First look
    10 Apr 2024
    Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
    Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?
    20 Feb 2024
    Matter Aera 5000 electric motorcycles are price from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.74 lakh and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.84 lakh (ex-showroom). The EV maker said the deliveries of India's first geared electric motorcycle will start from March.
    Matter Aera 5000+ review: Can India’s first geared electric motorcycle be a gamechanger?
    8 Feb 2024
    Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
    Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
    24 Jan 2024
    Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
    12 Dec 2023
    View all
     
    Hero Lectro H5 FAQs

    Hero Lectro H5 comes in a single variant which is the STD.
    The Hero Lectro H5 is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 30 km, it has a charging time of 4 Hrs and a battery capacity of 1.56 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.
    The Hero Lectro H5 offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 25,999 (ex-showroom).
    The Hero Lectro H5 is an electric Cycles, powered by a high-capacity 1.56 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 30 km on a single charge.
    The Hero Lectro H5 has a charging time of 4 Hrs, making it convenient for riders to recharge the battery overnight or during work hours for a full day of riding.

