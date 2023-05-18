|Battery Capacity
|1.56 kWh
|Max Speed
|25 kmph
|Range
|30 km
|Charging time
|4 Hrs.
Hero Lectro H5 price starts at ₹ 25,999 .
|Body Type
|Electric Cycles
|Battery Capacity
|1.56 kWh
|Charging Point
|4 Hrs.
|Headlight
|LED
|Range
|30 km
|Charging Time
|4 Hrs.
|Model Name
Hero Lectro H5
|Avon E Plus
|Avon E Lite
|Hero Lectro H3
|Hero Lectro C5
|Hero Lectro C3
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹25,999
₹21,735 - 25,000
₹28,000
₹24,499
₹24,999 Onwards
₹23,999 Onwards
|Battery Capacity
1.56 kWh
12 Ah
12 Ah
1.56 kWh
5.8 Ah
5.8 Ah
|Range
30 km
50 km
50 km
30 km
30 km
30 km
|Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
|ABS
-
No
No
-
-
-
|Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
