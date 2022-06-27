HT Auto
Home Auto News Hero Lectro Electric Cycles Become 7,500 Cheaper With Delhi Govt Ev Subsidy

Hero Lectro electric cycles become 7,500 cheaper with Delhi govt EV subsidy

With four personal e-cycles and one cargo e-cycle, Hero Lectro currently is the company with the highest number of options eligible for subsidy in Delhi.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 Jun 2022, 03:09 PM
The Delhi government has approved as many as 11 electric cycle models from four different companies which are eligible for subsidy under its EV Policy, including Hero Lectro.
The Delhi government has approved as many as 11 electric cycle models from four different companies which are eligible for subsidy under its EV Policy, including Hero Lectro.
The Delhi government has approved as many as 11 electric cycle models from four different companies which are eligible for subsidy under its EV Policy, including Hero Lectro.
The Delhi government has approved as many as 11 electric cycle models from four different companies which are eligible for subsidy under its EV Policy, including Hero Lectro.

Electric cycle brand of Hero Cycles - Hero Lectro, on Monday announced that five of its e-cycle variants are eligible for subsidy under Delhi EV Policy as the government of the national capital recently included battery powered cycles in its EV scheme. Eligible Hero Lectro personal e-cycle variants include C6, C8i, F6i and C5, with an effective price reduction of 7,500 across models. The brand's cargo variant - Hero Lectro Cargo Winn, will see reduction of 15,000, taking its total price to 34,999.

The Delhi government has been at the forefront of promoting electric mobility in the country and recently included electric cycles under its EV policy offering subsidies to buyers. With this, prices of electric cycles in the city will see a significant reduction as a direct benefit of the subsidy and tax exemption. This move is expected to boost the adoption of e-cycles in the national capital.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Hero Lectro C6 (HT Auto photo)
Hero Lectro C6
₹24,999 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hero Lectro F6i (HT Auto photo)
Hero Lectro F6i
₹49,000 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hero Lectro C5 (HT Auto photo)
Hero Lectro C5
₹24,999 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hero Lectro C3i (HT Auto photo)
Hero Lectro C3i
₹29,999 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Newtron (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Newtron
₹29,900 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also read | Electric cycle subsidy for buyers in Delhi: Five things to note)

Prices of cargo e-cycles are also expected to reduce, boosting its adoption in the city and making it a cost-effective last-mile delivery vehicle choice for commercial use cases. “We wholeheartedly welcome the decision of the Delhi Government to include e-cycles as a part of its EV Policy in the national capital. The subsidy support will make e-cycles more affordable and accessible to a larger segment of society," said Aditya Munjal, Director, Hero Cycles.

The Delhi government has approved as many as 11 electric cycle models from four different companies which are eligible for subsidy under its EV Policy while many more e-cycles are expected to become a part of this in the time to come. With four personal e-cycles and one cargo e-cycle, Hero Lectro currently is the company with the highest number of options eligible for subsidy in the city.

Other eligible electric cycles are from Nexzu Mobility Limited, Motorvolt Mobility Private Limited and Stryder Cycle Private Limited.

First Published Date: 27 Jun 2022, 03:07 PM IST
TAGS: Hero Lectro electric cycle e-cycle electric vehicles EVs EV electric mobility Delhi EV Policy
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
Maruti and Toyota combine forces for new SUV, eye hybrid power
Demonstrators affiliated with the main opposition take part in a torch rally during the protest against the rise in fuel prices in Kathmandu, Nepal.
Petrol price hike in Nepal ignites big protests. Check fuel rates here
File photo used for representational purpose.
Swimming pool on highway? Sorry state of NH stretch in Bihar viral online
Okinawa Autotech's third manufacturing facility will be spread across 30 acres of land. 
Okinawa launches ‘mega factory’ in Rajasthan to create complete EV ecosystem
File photo of traffic used for representational purpose only
Delhi urges Haryana to check old vehicles entering capital; help curb pollution

Trending this Week

2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has been renamed as Brezza.
2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza bookings now open. Check details here
A college group can be seen dancing on the tunes played on Ola electric scooter. 
College group dances to music played on Ola S1 escooter, Bhavish Aggarwal reacts
Screengrab of the teaser video of 2022 Maruti Brezza showing the electric sunroof
2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza teased; first-ever model from the brand to get sunroof
The Kia Carens is a well-rounded package which offers all the features of a high-end car at a price point that is easy on the pocket.
Kia Carens review: The car that truly goes an extra mile!
Cristiano Ronaldo was not inside his Bugatti Veyron supercar at the time of the crash.
Cristiano Ronaldo's Bugatti Veyron supercar worth £1.7 million crashes in Spain

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

Hero Lectro electric cycles become ₹7,500 cheaper with Delhi govt EV subsidy
Hero Lectro electric cycles become 7,500 cheaper with Delhi govt EV subsidy
2022 Audi A8 L teased featuring signature OLED lights; launch on July 12
2022 Audi A8 L teased featuring signature OLED lights; launch on July 12
Volkswagen electric cars closing the gap with Tesla, claims VW CEO Herbert Diess
Volkswagen electric cars closing the gap with Tesla, claims VW CEO Herbert Diess
Audi e-tron is most searched-for electric vehicle in US: Study
Audi e-tron is most searched-for electric vehicle in US: Study
Hyundai is quietly dominating the US electric car market: Report
Hyundai is quietly dominating the US electric car market: Report

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city