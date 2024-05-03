Mahindra files record-breaking 674 patents in FY24

In a remarkable achievement, Mahindra & Mahindra [M&M], the leading automotive and farm equipment company of the Mahindra Group, has set a new benchmark by securing a staggering 674 patents in FY24. This outstanding feat not only solidifies M&M's position as the top Indian manufacturer in the 4-wheeler automobile and farm equipment industry but also marks a remarkable 380 per cent surge in the number of patents granted to the company compared to the previous fiscal year, FY23.

Mahindra & Mahindra's commitment to innovation is evident through their continuous investment in research and development. As of 31st March 2024, the company has been granted an impressive total of 1185 patents across various regions, showcasing its dedication to pushing boundaries and creating groundbreaking solutions. Currently, M&M has 193 patent applications awaiting approval, further highlighting their ongoing efforts to expand their intellectual property portfolio.

In addition to their patent filings, M&M's subsidiary, Mahindra Electric Automobile Ltd., has also contributed to the company's patent portfolio. Together, they have filed a cumulative total of 2212 patent applications to date.

Furthermore, M&M has not only excelled in patents but also in design registrations. With 115 designs already registered and 178 new applications filed, the company's commitment to aesthetics and innovation is evident.

Speaking about the achievement, Rajesh Jejurikar, ED & CEO [Auto & Farm Sectors], Mahindra & Mahindra said: “We are constantly working to push the frontiers of what is possible in the automobile and farm equipment segments. Our relentless pursuit of cutting-edge technologies has enabled us to create the safest and most advanced products and positioned us as a true innovator in the industry. We understand the importance of being future-ready; therefore, we have made significant R&D investments to ensure that we stay ahead of the curve in terms of technology and talent."

