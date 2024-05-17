Maruti Suzuki inaugurates 3,000th Arena sales outlet in India

HT Auto
By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 17 May 2024, 15:47 PM
  • Maruti Suzuki recently launched fourth-gen Swift in the Indian market that will go on sale through Arena dealerships.
Maruti Suzuki Arena dealerships are located across 2,500 towns and cities nationwide.
Maruti Suzuki Arena dealerships are located across 2,500 towns and cities nationwide.

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has announced that they have integrated the 3,000th Arena sales outlet in India. The 3,000th outlet was inaugurated in Ludhiana, Punjab and now the manufacturer has sales outlets across more than 2,500 towns and cities nationwide. Maruti Suzuki first rebranded the Arena channel of dealerships back in 2017 to provide a more youthful and modern experience, they also have Nexa dealerships that are supposed to provide a more premium experience to the customers.

Through the Arena network, Maruti Suzuki sells WagonR, Swift, Brezza, Dzire, Ertiga, Eeco, Alto K10, Celerio and S-Presso. Maruti Suzuki sells In total, Maruti Suzuki has 3,880 sales touchpoints covering over 2,500 cities.

Commemorating the milestone, Mr. Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “Crossing the milestone of 3,000 ARENA sales outlets shows our constant endeavour to be closer to our customers to offer a delightful buying experience. I would like to extend my congratulations to the teams at Maruti Suzuki and our dealer partners. Through our ARENA channel, we offer a range of vehicles for our customers across over 2,500 cities. In FY 2023-24, we sold close to 12 lakh vehicles through our ARENA channel. I thank our customers for their continued trust and faith in brand Maruti Suzuki."

Also Read : 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift launched in India: 5 things to know

The latest vehicle that has been added to the Arena dealerships is the 2024 Swift. The fourth-generation Swift gets several upgrades over the previous generation. It gets a new three-cylinder engine, revised exterior, new interior and new features as well.

Watch: New Swift 2024 Review: Is it swifter with new engine? | What's new in 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift?

Gone is the four-cylinder K-series petrol engine, it is replaced by a new three-cylinder Z-series unit that Maruti says is tuned for low-end torque, better emissions and fuel economy. It puts out 80 bhp of max power and 112 Nm of peak torque. Maruti Suzuki is offering a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed AMT. The manufacturer is claiming a fuel efficiency of around 25 kmpl.

First Published Date: 17 May 2024, 15:47 PM IST
TAGS: Dzire Brezza Swift Maruti Suzuki Arena dealerships

