Magnite SUV helps Nissan clock over 3,000 sales in April

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 May 2024, 15:23 PM
  • Nissan Magnite SUV clocked more than 30,000 unit sales in the last financial year.
  • Besides Magnite SUV, Nissan does not sell any other model in India.
Nissan Magnite alone continues to drive the Japanese auto giant's sales in India as the carmaker clocked more than 3,000 unit sales in April, 2024.
Nissan Magnite alone continues to drive the Japanese auto giant's sales in India as the carmaker clocked more than 3,000 unit sales in April, 2024.

Japanese auto giant Nissan Motor has clocked 3,043 unit sales in April thanks to its sole model on offer - the Magnite sub-compact SUV. Nissan sold 2.404 units of the Exter, Punch rival in India last month. Another 639 units of the Magnite SUV were exported during the same period by Nissan Motor. Between April 2023 and March this year, Nissan Motor sold more than 30,000 units of the Magnite SUV. This is the third consecutive year that the carmaker achieved the landmark.

The Magnite SUV is the sole model on offer by Nissan Motor in India. It comes at a starting price of 6 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to 9.65 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end Kuro Edition of the SUV which was launched in India last year.

The Magnite SUV made its India debut in 2020 and since has driven the carmaker's sales in the country. The SUV has found over one lakh buyers since launch and more than 30,000 units exported to 15 other countries, including the likes of Seychelles, Bangladesh, Uganda and Brunei. Saurabh Vatsa, Managing Director at Nissan Motor India, said, “The numbers reflect the efforts and dedication of our dealers and our teams, and we look forward to attract and welcome more customers to the Nissan family which will enable us to increase our share in the B SUV segment."

The Magnite SUV is powered by two set of 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engines. The naturally aspirated unit churns out 70 bhp of maximum power and 96 Nm of peak torque. The turbocharged engine can generate 98 bhp of power and torque output of 152 Nm. Both engines come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 5-speed AMT. The turbocharged unit gets a CVT automatic transmission which has a torque output of 160 Nm.

Also watch: Nissan Magnite EZ Shift AMT review

Nissan Magnite offers fuel efficiency of 17.40 kmpl in the varianst with CVT gearbox. The AMT gearbox variant has a fuel economy of 19.70 kmpl while the manual gearbox version promises 19.35 kmpl of mileage. The turbo petrol version offers mileage of 20 kmpl.

Nissan recently showcased three more models which are considered for India launch. These models include the X-Trail, Qashqai and Juke. To increase footprint in India, Nissan Motor recently announced that it will increase its network to 270 touchpoints.

First Published Date: 03 May 2024, 15:23 PM IST
