Best Hero Lectro Bikes Price List (2026) in India

Model Name Ex-Showroom Price Hero Lectro WINN-X ₹ 49,999 Hero Lectro WINN ₹ 49,999 Hero Lectro H3 ₹ 27,999 - 30,999 Hero Lectro F6i ₹ 60,999 Hero Lectro C5X ₹ 41,999

In India, there are 7 Hero Lectro Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Hero Lectro WINN-X, Hero Lectro WINN, Hero Lectro H3, Hero Lectro F6i, Hero Lectro C5X. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 27,999. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.