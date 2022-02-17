Best Hero Lectro Bikes

In India, there are 7 Hero Lectro Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Hero Lectro WINN-X, Hero Lectro WINN, Hero Lectro H3, Hero Lectro F6i, Hero Lectro C5X. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 27,999. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.

Best Hero Lectro Bikes Price List (2026) in India

Model NameEx-Showroom Price
Hero Lectro WINN-X ₹ 49,999
Hero Lectro WINN ₹ 49,999
Hero Lectro H3 ₹ 27,999 - 30,999
Hero Lectro F6i ₹ 60,999
Hero Lectro C5X ₹ 41,999

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7 New Hero Lectro Bikes found

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Hero Lectro WINN-X Right View
1/7

Hero Lectro WINN-X

₹49,999
Battery Capacity
0.52 kWh
Speed
25 kmph
Range
75 km
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Hero Lectro WINN Front View
1/6

Hero Lectro WINN

₹49,999
Battery Capacity
0.42 kWh
Speed
25 kmph
Range
60 km
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Hero Lectro H3 Left View
1/8

Hero Lectro H3

₹27,999 - 30,999
Battery Capacity
0.21 kWh
Speed
25 kmph
Range
30 km
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Hero Lectro F6i F6i
1/7

Hero Lectro F6i

₹60,999
Battery Capacity
0.41 kWh
Speed
25 kmph
Range
55 km
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
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Hero Lectro C5X Left Side View
1/7

Hero Lectro C5X

₹41,999
Battery Capacity
0.21 kWh
Speed
25 kmph
Range
30 km
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Hero Lectro H5 Right Side View
1/8

Hero Lectro H5

₹28,999 - 31,999
Battery Capacity
0.21 kWh
Speed
25 kmph
Range
30 km
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Hero Lectro Muv-E Front Right View
1/8

Hero Lectro Muv-E

₹61,999
Battery Capacity
0.72 kWh
Speed
25 kmph
Range
70 km
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
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