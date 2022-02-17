In India, there are 7 Hero Lectro Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Hero Lectro WINN-X, Hero Lectro WINN, Hero Lectro H3, Hero Lectro F6i, Hero Lectro C5X. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at
Rs. 27,999.
To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.
Best Hero Lectro Bikes Price List (2026) in India
|Model Name
|Ex-Showroom Price
|Hero Lectro WINN-X
|₹ 49,999
|Hero Lectro WINN
|₹ 49,999
|Hero Lectro H3
|₹ 27,999 - 30,999
|Hero Lectro F6i
|₹ 60,999
|Hero Lectro C5X
|₹ 41,999