Which is the top variant of Hero Lectro WINN? Hero Lectro WINN comes in a single variant which is the STD.

What are the key specifications of the Hero Lectro WINN? The Hero Lectro WINN is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 55-60 km, it has a charging time of 7 Hrs and a battery capacity of 11.6 Ah providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the Hero Lectro WINN have, and what is the price range? The Hero Lectro WINN offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 49,999 (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for Hero Lectro WINN? The Hero Lectro WINN is an electric Cycles, powered by a high-capacity 11.6 Ah battery. It offers an impressive range of 55-60 km on a single charge.