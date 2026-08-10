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HERO ELECTRIC Flash

₹59,640*
*Ex-showroom price
4.6
223
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Hero Electric Flash Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    25 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    85 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    4.5 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    1.536 kWh
View All Flash SpecsView specs icon

Hero Electric Flash Variants

Hero Electric Flash price starts at ₹ 59,640 .
1 Variant Available
Flash LX
₹59,640*
25 kmph
85 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Hero Electric Flash Latest Updates

Calendar icon1 Jul 2026
VIDA, backed by Hero, unveils a refreshed identity, expanding beyond scooters into a broader electric mobility ecosystem.Read Full Story
Calendar icon30 Apr 2026
Tsuyo Manufacturing announces two new motor technology patents, enhancing efficiency and reliability in electric vehicles.Read Full Story

Hero Electric Flash Visual Comparison

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Hero Electric Flash comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
Hero Electric Flash
Hero Electric Flash image
Rs. 59,640Onwards
4.6223
-Scooters69 kgDrumDrumAlloy85 km4-5 Hrs.250 W
Joy e-bike WolfJoy e-bike Wolf imageRs. 54,999Onwards
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-Scooters81 kgDiscDiscAlloy90 km5 Hours1 kWFlashVSWolf
Okaya EV Faast F2FOkaya EV Faast F2F imageRs. 79,999Onwards
520
-Scooters-DrumDrumSteel Wheels70-80 km4-5 Hours1.2 kWFlashVSFaast F2F
Ampere Reo Li PlusAmpere Reo Li Plus imageRs. 69,990Onwards
51
-Scooters-DrumDrumAlloy70 km6 Hours250 WFlashVSReo Li Plus
Ampere ReoAmpere Reo imageRs. 59,900Onwards-35 NmScooters71.4 kgDiscDrum-80 km5 Hours 30 Minutes250 WFlashVSReo
Ola Electric GigOla Electric Gig imageRs. 39,999Onwards
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-Scooters-DrumDrumAlloy157 km5 Hours1500 WFlashVSGig
Okinawa R30Okinawa R30 imageRs. 61,998Onwards
4.84
-Scooters-DrumDrumAlloy60 km4-5 Hours250 WFlashVSR30

EV Travel Cost Calculator

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Hero Electric Flash Images

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Hero Electric Flash Colours

Hero Electric Flash is available in the 2 Colours in India.

Red
Silver
Red

Hero Electric Flash Alternatives

Joy e-bike Wolf

Joy e-bike Wolf

54,999 - 65,099
FlashvsWolf
Okaya EV Faast F2F

Okaya EV Faast F2F

79,999
FlashvsFaast F2F
Ampere Reo Li Plus

Ampere Reo Li Plus

69,990
FlashvsReo Li Plus
Ampere Reo

Ampere Reo

59,900 - 64,499
FlashvsReo
Ola Electric Gig

Ola Electric Gig

39,999 - 49,999
FlashvsGig
Ola Electric S1 Z

Ola Electric S1 Z

59,999 - 64,999
FlashvsS1 Z

Hero Electric Flash User Reviews & Ratings

4.6Engine & Performance
4.4Features
4.5Safety
4.5Design
4.7Value For Money
4.7Comfort
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Hero Electric Flash User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users value the eco-friendly Flash for its stylish design, solid build, and good range of 70-75km. It excels in daily commuting but still struggles on inclines and has a relatively slow max speed.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconLightweight and easy to handle
  • check circle iconNo license required
  • check circle iconEco-friendly and economical
  • check circle iconStylish design with premium finish
  • check circle iconGood range up to 75km

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconBattery range lower than advertised
  • warning iconBuild quality issues with plastic parts
  • warning iconStruggles on inclines
  • warning iconSlow speed not suitable for main traffic
  • warning iconStiff rear suspension on rough roads
Gentle cushion seats
Perfectly sized seat cushion for solo or pillion ride. Ground clearance is highly practical for neighborhood.
By: Suraj Kumar (May 18, 2026)
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Best financial move
Replaced my heavy petrol bike with Flash for city work. My savings went sky-high! Excellent decision.
By: Praveen Kumar (May 18, 2026)
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Sleek and nimble
Moves effortlessly through tight parking spots. Design is super sleek. Charging process is incredibly straightforward.
By: Praveen Kumar (May 18, 2026)
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Absolute champion
Saves tons of money on local transport. Comfortable seating profile for daily city tasks. Trustworthy scooter.
By: Ashok Joshi (May 18, 2026)
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Safe and smooth
Doesn't slide even on wet roads due to effective combi braking. Very safe and highly recommended for beginners.
By: Nehal Kumari (May 18, 2026)
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Hero Electric Flash Specifications and Features

Battery Capacity1.536 kWh
Body TypeScooters
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Range85 km
HeadlightLED
Charging Time4-5 Hours
Max Speed25 kmph
View all Flash specs and features

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