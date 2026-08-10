Hero Electric Flash Key Specs
- Speed25 kmph
- Range85 km
- Charging4.5 hrs
- Battery Capacity1.536 kWh
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|Hero Electric Flash
|Rs. 59,640Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|69 kg
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|85 km
|4-5 Hrs.
|250 W
|Joy e-bike Wolf
|Rs. 54,999Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|81 kg
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|90 km
|5 Hours
|1 kW
|FlashVSWolf
|Okaya EV Faast F2F
|Rs. 79,999Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|-
|Drum
|Drum
|Steel Wheels
|70-80 km
|4-5 Hours
|1.2 kW
|FlashVSFaast F2F
|Ampere Reo Li Plus
|Rs. 69,990Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|-
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|70 km
|6 Hours
|250 W
|FlashVSReo Li Plus
|Ampere Reo
|Rs. 59,900Onwards
|-
|35 Nm
|Scooters
|71.4 kg
|Disc
|Drum
|-
|80 km
|5 Hours 30 Minutes
|250 W
|FlashVSReo
|Ola Electric Gig
|Rs. 39,999Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|-
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|157 km
|5 Hours
|1500 W
|FlashVSGig
|Okinawa R30
|Rs. 61,998Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|-
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|60 km
|4-5 Hours
|250 W
|FlashVSR30
Hero Electric Flash is available in the 2 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
Users value the eco-friendly Flash for its stylish design, solid build, and good range of 70-75km. It excels in daily commuting but still struggles on inclines and has a relatively slow max speed.
|Battery Capacity
|1.536 kWh
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Range
|85 km
|Headlight
|LED
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hours
|Max Speed
|25 kmph
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