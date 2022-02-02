|Battery Capacity
|6.4 Ah
|Max Speed
|25 kmph
|Range
|25 km
|Charging time
|4 Hrs.
Hero Lectro F2I price starts at ₹ 39,999 .
₹39,999*
25 Kmph
25 Km
|Model Name
Hero Lectro F2I
|Avon E Scoot
|Velev Motors VEV 01
|Komaki XGT KM
|Lohia Oma Star
|Geliose Hope
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹39,999
₹39,259
₹32,500
₹42,500
₹41,444
₹46,999 Onwards
|Battery Capacity
6.4 Ah
20 Ah
24 Ah
28 Ah
20 Ah
48 V/30 Ah
|Range
25 km
65 km
75-80 Km
130-150 Km
60 Km
75 km/charge
|Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
|ABS
-
No
-
-
-
-
|Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
