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KOMAKI XGT KM

₹56,890 - 93,045*
*Ex-showroom price
4.4
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Komaki XGT KM Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    28 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    60 - 65 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    4.5 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    1.68 kWh
View All XGT KM SpecsView specs icon

Komaki XGT KM Variants

Komaki XGT KM price starts at ₹ 56,890 .
1 Variant Available
XGT KM STD
₹59,000*
28 kmph
60 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Komaki XGT KM Latest Updates

Calendar icon6 Jul 2026
India’s auto retail industry sees improving dealer confidence, driven by strong agriculture, festive season, and supply normalization.Read Full Story
Calendar icon30 Apr 2026
Tsuyo Manufacturing has earned two new patents for innovative electric motor technologies, enhancing efficiency and reliability in EV applications.Read Full Story
Calendar icon28 Mar 2026
The government extended electric two-wheeler subsidies until July 2026 and rickshaw subsidies until March 2028 to promote electric mobility.Read Full Story

Komaki XGT KM Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with XGT KM.
Komaki XGT KM
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TVS OrbiterSelect model
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Komaki XGT KM comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
Komaki XGT KM
Komaki XGT KM image
Rs. 56,890Onwards
4.4105
-Scooters-DiscDrumAlloy60-65 km--
Ampere Magnus NeoAmpere Magnus Neo imageRs. 86,999Onwards
4.621
-Scooters103 kg--Steel85 km5 hrs-XGT KMVSMagnus Neo
PURE EV ETrance NeoPURE EV ETrance Neo imageRs. 79,699Onwards--Scooters86 kgDiscDrumAlloy131-171 km4 Hours2.2 kWXGT KMVSETrance Neo
PURE EV Epluto 7GPURE EV Epluto 7G imageRs. 80,799Onwards-30 NmScooters76 kgDiscDrumAlloy111-151 km4 Hours2.2 kWXGT KMVSEpluto 7G
TVS OrbiterTVS Orbiter imageRs. 88,250Onwards
3.898
-Scooters112 kg---158 km4 Hours 10 Minutes1.8 kWXGT KMVSOrbiter
Honda QC1Honda QC1 imageRs. 90,000Onwards
4.51
-Scooters89.5 kgDrumDrumAlloy80 km4 Hours 30 Minutes1.8 kWXGT KMVSQC1
Ola Electric S1 AirOla Electric S1 Air imageRs. 89,999Onwards
4.587
58 NmScooters99 kgDrumDrumAluminium Alloy151 km5 Hours6000 WXGT KMVSS1 Air

EV Travel Cost Calculator

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Komaki XGT KM Images

Komaki XGT KM Image 1
Komaki XGT KM Image 2
Komaki XGT KM Image 3
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Komaki XGT KM Image 5
Komaki XGT KM Image 6

Komaki XGT KM Colours

Komaki XGT KM is available in the 4 Colours in India.

Garnet Red
Metallic Gray
Royal Blue
Frost White
Garnet red

Komaki XGT KM Alternatives

Ampere Magnus Neo

Ampere Magnus Neo

86,999 - 89,999
XGT KMvsMagnus Neo
PURE EV ETrance Neo

PURE EV ETrance Neo

79,699 - 1.06 Lakhs
XGT KMvsETrance Neo
PURE EV Epluto 7G

PURE EV Epluto 7G

80,799 - 97,499
XGT KMvsEpluto 7G
TVS Orbiter

TVS Orbiter

88,250 - 1.05 Lakhs
XGT KMvsOrbiter
Honda QC1

Honda QC1

90,000
XGT KMvsQC1
Ampere Magnus Grand

Ampere Magnus Grand

89,999
XGT KMvsMagnus Grand

Komaki XGT KM User Reviews & Ratings

4.4Engine & Performance
4.4Features
4.4Safety
4.4Design
4.4Value For Money
4.4Comfort
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Komaki XGT KM User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users appreciate the Komaki XGT KM for its cost-effectiveness, safety, ease of use, and storage. Concerns include limited speed, build quality, and comfort issues on longer rides.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconBudget-friendly
  • check circle iconSafety features
  • check circle iconEase of use
  • check circle iconAmple storage
  • check circle iconNo license required

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconAverage speed
  • warning iconDurability in heavy use
  • warning iconBuild quality of plastics
  • warning iconComfort issues on long rides
  • warning iconLimited features
Fair value machine only
Running cost is very low but structural build quality needs improvement. Rear footpegs are placed a bit awkwardly for short passengers. It is a strictly okay local commuter.
By: Harendra Tandon (Jul 17, 2026)
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Simple but slow ride
No license required is the main selling point here. Aside from extreme fuel savings, the overall riding dynamic feels like a high end electric cycle. Decent buy for local seniors.
By: Prakash Deshmukh (Jul 17, 2026)
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Moderate comfort level
Seat cushioning feels hard after 45 minutes of continuous riding. Remote start works from short distance only. Low battery alert sound is low and easily missed in traffic noise.
By: Anurag Nigam (Jul 17, 2026)
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Okay for single rider
With two adults on board, the range drops below 65km quickly. The digital speedometer accuracy fluctuates sometimes. Ground clearance is just barely sufficient for large bumps.
By: Gopal Khandelwal (Jul 17, 2026)
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Budget limits showing
The alloy wheels look nice but side stand sensor behaves erratically during rains. Underseat boot gets warm after long rides due to battery placement below it. Average product.
By: Rajiv Maheshwari (Jul 17, 2026)
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News

Mercedes-AMG has teased a new performance SUV believed to share technology with the 1,153bhp electric AMG GT 4-Door.
Mercedes AMG teases electric SUV based on 1,153bhp GT 4-Door
11 Aug 2026
Raul Fernandez, Jorge Martín and Marco Bezzecchi completed an Aprilia 1-2-3 at the Silverstone MotoGP round.
Aprilia riders sweep Silverstone podium; Raul Fernandez takes MotoGP victory
11 Aug 2026
Hero MotoCorp's focus is shifting to rural demand, market-share gains in premium motorcycles and scooters, and its EV strategy.
Premium motorcycles, electric scooters fuel Hero MotoCorp's Q1 FY27 performance
11 Aug 2026
Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
10 Aug 2026
Kia Syros EV HTX 51.4 kWh combines the longest claimed range with practical features aimed at everyday driving.
If I was buying the Kia Syros EV, this is the variant I would pick
10 Aug 2026
View all
  News

Komaki XGT KM Specifications and Features

Body TypeScooters
Battery Capacity1.68 kWh
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Range60-65 km
HeadlightLED
Charging Time4-5 Hours
Max Speed28 kmph
View all XGT KM specs and features

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