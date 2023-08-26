In 2024 Ampere Reo or Komaki XGT KM choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving In 2024 Ampere Reo or Komaki XGT KM choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Reo Price starts at 40,699 (last recorded price) whereas the Komaki XGT KM Price starts at 42,500 (ex-showroom price). The range of Reo up to 55 km/charge and the XGT KM has a range of up to 85 km/charge. Ampere offers the Reo in 7 colours. Komaki offers the XGT KM in 3 colours. ...Read More Read Less