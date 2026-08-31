Ampere Reo Key Specs
- Speed25 kmph
- Range70 - 80 km
- Charging4 hrs
- Battery Capacity1.3 - 1.44 kWh
- Motor Power0.25 kW
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|Ampere Reo
|Rs. 59,900Onwards
|-
|35 Nm
|Scooters
|71.4 kg
|Disc
|Drum
|-
|80 km
|5 Hours 30 Minutes
|250 W
|Ampere Reo Li Plus
|Rs. 69,990Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|-
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|70 km
|6 Hours
|250 W
|ReoVSReo Li Plus
|Ola Electric S1 Z
|Rs. 59,999Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|-
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|301 km
|6 Hours 16 Minutes
|4 kW
|ReoVSS1 Z
|Ola Electric Gig
|Rs. 39,999Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|-
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|157 km
|5 Hours
|1500 W
|ReoVSGig
|Hero Electric Flash
|Rs. 59,640Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|69 kg
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|85 km
|4-5 Hrs.
|250 W
|ReoVSFlash
|Hero Electric Atria
|Rs. 77,690Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|-
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|85 km
|4-5 Hrs.
|250 W
|ReoVSAtria
|Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu
|Rs. 53,999Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|81 kg
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|90 km
|5 Hours
|1 kW
|ReoVSGen Next Nanu
Ampere Reo is available in the 8 Colours in India.
|Max Power
|250 W
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Battery Capacity
|1.3-1.44 kWh
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Range
|70-80 km
|Headlight
|LED
|Charging Time
|4 Hours
|Max Speed
|25 kmph
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