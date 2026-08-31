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AMPERE Reo

₹59,900 - 64,499*
*Ex-showroom price
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Ampere Reo Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    25 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    70 - 80 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    4 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    1.3 - 1.44 kWh
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    0.25 kW
View All Reo SpecsView specs icon

Ampere Reo Variants

Ampere Reo price starts at ₹ 59,900 and goes up to ₹ 64,499 (Ex-showroom). Ampere Reo comes in 2 variants. Ampere Reo's top variant is Vyb.
2 Variants Available
Reo 80
₹59,900*
25 kmph
80 km
Reo Vyb
₹64,499*
25 kmph
80 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Ampere Reo Latest Updates

Calendar icon31 Aug 2026
Uttar Pradesh leads India's vehicle scrapping efforts, retiring 48.5% of 4.07 lakh vehicles, boosting modernization and pollution reduction.Read Full Story
Calendar icon17 May 2026
The article reviews various family-friendly electric scooters, highlighting their practicality, comfort, range, and user-friendly features.Read Full Story
Calendar icon9 Apr 2025
Greaves Electric Mobility launches the Ampere Reo 80 e-scooter, offering 80 km range at ₹59,900, targeting diverse users.Read Full Story

Ampere Reo Visual Comparison

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Ampere Reo comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
Ampere Reo
Ampere Reo image
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Ampere Reo Li PlusAmpere Reo Li Plus imageRs. 69,990Onwards
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Ola Electric S1 ZOla Electric S1 Z imageRs. 59,999Onwards
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Ola Electric GigOla Electric Gig imageRs. 39,999Onwards
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Hero Electric FlashHero Electric Flash imageRs. 59,640Onwards
4.6223
-Scooters69 kgDrumDrumAlloy85 km4-5 Hrs.250 WReoVSFlash
Hero Electric AtriaHero Electric Atria imageRs. 77,690Onwards
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Joy e-bike Gen Next NanuJoy e-bike Gen Next Nanu imageRs. 53,999Onwards
4.393
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EV Travel Cost Calculator

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Ampere Reo Images

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Ampere Reo Colours

Ampere Reo is available in the 8 Colours in India.

Black Eighty
Blue Eighty
Red Eighty
White Eighty
Aqua Metallic
Dark Grey
Pastel Purple
Warm White
Black eighty

Ampere Reo Alternatives

Ampere Reo Li Plus

Ampere Reo Li Plus

69,990
ReovsReo Li Plus
Ola Electric S1 Z

Ola Electric S1 Z

59,999 - 99,999
ReovsS1 Z
Ola Electric Gig

Ola Electric Gig

39,999 - 49,999
ReovsGig
Hero Electric Flash

Hero Electric Flash

59,640
ReovsFlash
Hero Electric Atria

Hero Electric Atria

77,690
ReovsAtria
Benling India Kriti

Benling India Kriti

64,151
ReovsKriti

Ampere Reo Related News

Ampere Reo VYB features an LFP battery, 80 km range, 25 kmph top speed, and safety features including a color LCD, keyless start, and front disc brakes.
Ampere Reo VYB launched at 64,499, gets range of up to 80 km
22 Jun 2026
The Ampere Reo 80 gets a coloured LCD instrument console, keyless start, and dual-tone colour options
Ampere Reo 80: Here are 4 reasons to consider buying the low-speed electric scooter
10 Apr 2025
The Ampere Reo 80 is a low-speed electric scooter with a top speed of 25 kmph
Ampere Reo 80 low-speed e-scooter launched with 80 km range, priced at 59,900
9 Apr 2025
The Ampere Nexus gets 5 riding modes and a top speed of 93 kmph. It will take on the Ather Rizta, Ola S1 Air, TVS iQube and Bajaj Chetak
Ampere Magnus & Reo Li electric scooters get price cuts. Check revised prices
17 May 2024
Yamaha YZF-R2 brings a new 204cc engine, TFT display and three variants to India's premium sports bike segment.
Yamaha YZF-R2: 5 things to know before you put your money down
30 Aug 2026
5 affordable bobber motorcycles I would buy under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5 lakh
5 affordable bobber motorcycles I would buy under 5 lakh
29 Aug 2026
Ather Konarc
Ather Konarc launched at 99,999 with up to 200 km range
29 Aug 2026
Mahindra has expanded its Battery-as-a-Service programme to the BE 6 SPORTEQ, XEV 9S and XEV 9e electric SUVs.
Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ, XEV 9S and XEV 9e launched with BaaS; Prices start at 11.45 lakh
28 Aug 2026
Xech JumpX is priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6,999.
XECH JumpX review: A handy roadside companion, but not without compromises
28 Aug 2026
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 Ampere Reo Related News
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Ampere Reo Brochure

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Ampere Reo Specifications and Features

Max Power250 W
Body TypeScooters
Battery Capacity1.3-1.44 kWh
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Range70-80 km
HeadlightLED
Charging Time4 Hours
Max Speed25 kmph
View all Reo specs and features

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