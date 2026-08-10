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AMO MOBILITY Inspirer

₹49,989 - 86,626*
*Ex-showroom price
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Amo Mobility Inspirer Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    25 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    75 - 100 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    6 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    1.56 - 2.16 kWh
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    0.249 kW
View All Inspirer SpecsView specs icon

Amo Mobility Inspirer Variants

Amo Mobility Inspirer price starts at ₹ 49,989 and goes up to ₹ 86,626 (Ex-showroom). Amo Mobility Inspirer comes in 2 variants. Amo Mobility Inspirer's top variant is 60 V 32 Ah Li.
2 Variants Available
Inspirer 60 V 26 Ah La
₹49,989*
25 kmph
75 km
Inspirer 60 V 32 Ah Li
₹86,626*
25 kmph
100 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Amo Mobility Inspirer Latest Updates

Calendar icon29 May 2026
German electric vehicle adoption surged in Q1 2023 due to a €3 billion government subsidy program, boosting interest significantly.Read Full Story

Amo Mobility Inspirer Visual Comparison

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Amo Mobility Inspirer comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
Amo Mobility Inspirer
Amo Mobility Inspirer image
Rs. 49,989Onwards--Scooters62 kgDrumDrumAlloy100 km6 Hours-
Ampere Magnus NeoAmpere Magnus Neo imageRs. 86,999Onwards
4.628
-Scooters103 kg--Steel85 km5 hrs-InspirerVSMagnus Neo
PURE EV Epluto 7GPURE EV Epluto 7G imageRs. 80,799Onwards-30 NmScooters76 kgDiscDrumAlloy111-151 km4 Hours2.2 kWInspirerVSEpluto 7G
TVS OrbiterTVS Orbiter imageRs. 88,250Onwards
3.898
-Scooters112 kg---158 km4 Hours 10 Minutes1.8 kWInspirerVSOrbiter
Honda QC1Honda QC1 imageRs. 90,000Onwards
4.51
-Scooters89.5 kgDrumDrumAlloy80 km4 Hours 30 Minutes1.8 kWInspirerVSQC1
Ampere Reo Li PlusAmpere Reo Li Plus imageRs. 69,990Onwards
51
-Scooters-DrumDrumAlloy70 km6 Hours250 WInspirerVSReo Li Plus
Ola Electric GigOla Electric Gig imageRs. 39,999Onwards
51
-Scooters-DrumDrumAlloy157 km5 Hours1500 WInspirerVSGig

EV Travel Cost Calculator

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Amo Mobility Inspirer Images

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Amo Mobility Inspirer Colours

Amo Mobility Inspirer is available in the 3 Colours in India.

Red
Silver
White
Red

Amo Mobility Inspirer Alternatives

Ampere Magnus Neo

Ampere Magnus Neo

86,999 - 89,999
InspirervsMagnus Neo
PURE EV Epluto 7G

PURE EV Epluto 7G

80,799 - 97,499
InspirervsEpluto 7G
TVS Orbiter

TVS Orbiter

88,250 - 1.05 Lakhs
InspirervsOrbiter
Honda QC1

Honda QC1

90,000
InspirervsQC1
Ampere Reo Li Plus

Ampere Reo Li Plus

69,990
InspirervsReo Li Plus
Ampere Reo

Ampere Reo

59,900 - 64,499
InspirervsReo

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Amo Mobility Inspirer Specifications and Features

Max Power249 W
Body TypeScooters
Battery Capacity1.56-2.16 kWh
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Range75-100 km
HeadlightLED
Charging Time6 Hours
Max Speed25 kmph
View all Inspirer specs and features

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